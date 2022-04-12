How to open the Vault in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

Vaults in Fortnite are some of the most useful items that gamers can use to gain an added advantage in the game. These vaults consist of some amazing loot that can help loopers on their course towards securing a Victory Royale.

Gamers prefer dropping near the vaults so that they can get hold of this amazing loot at the earliest. However, opening a vault is not easy. It involves gamers following certain steps to successfully open the vault and get the loot.

Anyone who is not aware of the steps involved can find it difficult to access the Vaults. This article will reveal how to open the Vaults in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2: How to open Vaults in the game

Opening vaults in Chapter 3 Season 2 will require the assistance of other gamers.

There is a scanner in front of the Vaults that scans for a specific number of players. Once a specific number is attained, the vaults open up on their own.

The task is easier when gamers play the game in Duos, Trios, or the Squad mode. Players can ask for assistance from their teammates to help them open the vaults.

Players need to locate the vaults on the map and navigate to the point along with their teammates. Once they reach the location, they should stand right in front of the scanner to open and access the vault.

Players will face some difficulties when accessing the Vaults in the Solo mode. The unavailability of teammates means that gamers should look for alternatives to access the Vaults.

The best way to do this would be to hire an NPC for the task. There are several NPCs on the island and some of them can be hired to assist the gamer. Surprisingly, due to a glitch in the game, the same can be completed if gamers carry a chicken along with them. The scanner will count the chicken as another person and will open the Vault in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2.

Location of Vaults in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

It is also important to know the locations of the Vaults in the game to access them. In Chapter 3 Season 2, there are eight Vaults that are evenly spread across the island.

The locations of the Vaults in the game are listed below:

Seven Outpost I

Seven Outpost II

Seven Outpost III

Seven Outpost IV

Seven Outpost V

Seven Outpost VI

Dispatch Depot

Pinnacle Peak

With the location of the vaults revealed and the process to open them already described, gamers can now have an easy time accessing them in the game.

