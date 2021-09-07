How to play Fortnite on Chromebook in 2021: Is it possible?

The question "How to play Fortnite on Chromebook in 2021", has been popping up a lot lately given the influx of new players during the current season, following massive in-game collaborations.

With Fortnite Season 8 just a couple of days away, the number of new players expected to swell the ranks will be in thousands. Given how accessible Fortnite has become, apart from iOS devices, players can enjoy the game on a number of platforms.

While installing and playing Fortnite on a PC, Console, or Android is rather straightforward, getting the game to work on a Chromebook will take a tad bit more effort than usual.

This article will discuss in detail all the necessary steps needed and teach players how to play Fortnite on Chromebook in 2021. With that being said, it's time to begin.

How to play Fortnite on Chromebook in 2021: A step by step guide

While there are dozens of answers on "How to play Fortnite on Chromebook in 2021", this article will talk about only one method, which is the safest, and has no monetary transaction involved. Follow these steps to get started:

Players will have to visit https://play.geforcenow.com/ and select "Log in". If players don't have an account or are new to Nvidia, they can create one by clicking on "Join Today", then click on "Play Now", and then select the free membership. Once the membership has been selected, players will have to create an account, and verify the email address. Once completed, players will have to return to the main, press on "Login" once more, select "Nvidia", and finally select the account to finish the sign up process. Players need to now go to the search bar and type in "Fortnite". After selecting it and pressing "play", players will have to link their Epic Games account in order to continue. Once the linking process has been completed, players can access the game from Epic Games library.

Note: Currently, the software is only available for download in North America and Europe. Downloading the software from third party sources is not advisable. Additionally, since users will be using a free account, the gaming session will be limited to one hour at a time.

