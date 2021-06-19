Top 5 best Fortnite collaborations of all time

Fortnite sees some crazy crossovers as it progresses from season to season - some that soar in popularity and some that don't fare so well. These collaborations pull in characters and fans from all realms of life, including Marvel, the NBA, and the popular TV show, Rick and Morty.

Each of these Fortnite inclusions shook up the battle royale in their own special way, with the universe's respective skins and other cosmetics. Some crossovers are even seeing repeat appearances.

Below is a list of Fortnite's best collaborations that players have loved.

Fortnite's most popular and solid collaborations

1. Marvel

Image via Epic Games

Thanos and the Avengers coming to Fortnite brought so many fans to the game, and they all loved the crossover every step of the way. So much so that upcoming appearances from Thanos has Fortnite players jumping with excitement even today.

ITS YA BOI THANOS BACK AT IT AGAIN WITH ANOTHER FORTNITE COLLAB — TheUnrealRob (@RobbieRobot99) June 18, 2021

Tons of artwork and merchandise erupted from this collaboration, making it one of the most popular to date. A massive partnership is currently brewing between Epic Games and Marvel to continue the success and publicity for both worlds.

2. Star Wars

Image via Epic Games

The sci-fi universe of Star Wars rose in popularity, similiary to the Marvel crossover, by being one of the top grossing metas yet. Star Wars has a vast fanbase that spilled over to Fortnite and mashed together to create popular characters and events.

The Mandolorian and Kylo Ren were in high demand when they hit the Fortnite world along with other aspects of Star Wars. Some players still wear Star Wars cosmetics, even months after its inclusion.

3. DC

Image via Epic Games

As Marvel's main rival, it makes sense that another advanced comic series universe saw great success with Fortnite. New DC characters continue to pour out, like Superman and Deathstroke, and players are grabbing them at the first chance.

The DC collaboration resulted in profits for both companies and brought fans together, much like with Marvel and Star Wars.

4. NFL

Image via Epic Games

Stepping away from movies and comics, the National Football League collaborated with Fortnite to connect sports and gaming. The NFL crossover gave players who might not know anything about football a basic overview of the teams and some players.

It stands around the 3rd-4th most grossing collaboration yet, but DC could pass them with future characters. Players in Fortnite were able to show their love for each NFL team when the crossover came, resulting in great success on both sides.

5. Travis Scott

Image via Epic Games

Travis Scott steps in as a lone music artist who sings and dances his way into Fortnite players' hearts. Along with his Fortnite skin, emotes and dances have given players a creative way to show their support.

travis scott’s collab with fortnite was the best thing to happen in 2020 — k¡ncade (@kincadeorade) June 18, 2021

The player base around Fortnite loves Travis Scott, and his appearance in Fortnite caused a rise in popularity for both.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod