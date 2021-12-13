How to quickly complete the "Bounty Milestone" in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 (easy method)

Milestone Quests for Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 is one of the easiest methods to grind experience points and rank up the tiers. However, completing them is challenging as it requires gamers to repeat the actions, and it can turn out to be monotonous.

Out of all the existing quests, Bounty Milestone in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 has grabbed the community's attention the most. Everyone is eager to know whether there is any method to complete the challenges quickly and get the XPs faster.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1: Completing Bounty Milestone Quests

There are several Milestone Quests in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1, and each one has twenty stages for players to complete. Completing each stage will reward them with 8000 XP. Therefore, loopers have the opportunity to grind a significant amount of XP in total.

Completing the Milestone Quests is easy, though some might take time to complete. Out of these, the Bounty Milestone is one of the most time-consuming.

The bounty boards are evenly spread across the island, and loopers can drop off and begin at any location. However, since the final zones are usually placed at the center of the map, it is advisable to start at the extreme ends and move inwards.

To complete the Bounty Milestone, gamers can activate a bounty and chase it themselves or wait for any other player to eliminate it. A bounty destroyed by others will also count towards the gamers' quest progress, so they can move onto the next bounty board right after getting the first one.

Through this method, players can efficiently complete somewhere between five to ten bounties in a game in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1.

SirRaven_ @SirRaven8 So since there is 380 milestone quests, and each quest gives 8k, that is 3,040,000 XP. Since every 10 quests will give you 20k, that is 38*20k, or 760,000. So for completing all milestones, you get 3.8 Million XP, which is equivalent to 50.67 levels after level 6. #Fortnite So since there is 380 milestone quests, and each quest gives 8k, that is 3,040,000 XP. Since every 10 quests will give you 20k, that is 38*20k, or 760,000. So for completing all milestones, you get 3.8 Million XP, which is equivalent to 50.67 levels after level 6. #Fortnite

Apart from this, loopers can complete the Bounty Milestone Quests in Chapter 3 Season 1 by entering a bot lobby. Here, they will have it easy eliminating the bounties as the bots won't be able to attack the players.

