How to get bot lobbies in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7

The end of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 is near, and the community is suddenly concerned about getting bot lobbies in the game. It is believed that there are several challenges left to complete, and gamers are trying to find an easy way to do so.

It is tough to come across a bot lobby in Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 7. However, there is a method in which gamers can get themselves into such a lobby and complete the requisite challenges to grind XP and rank up before the season ends.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7: Bot lobby trick only works in the Solo mode

The thrill and excitement of Fortnite can only be achieved from the competitive lobby that consists of gamers from every platform. However, bot lobbies provide an easy way out to complete challenges and even increase in-game statistics.

It was recently reported that bot lobbies are becoming quite difficult to access as the developers have focussed on overall competitive gameplay.

There is a way out of it, and gamers should follow these simple steps to access a bot lobby in Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 7.

First, gamers will be required to navigate all the way to the "Settings" menu and scroll to the "Accounts and Privacy" section.

Once gamers reach that section, they'll be required to navigate their way to the "Gameplay Privacy" segment.

Under Gameplay Privacy, gamers will need to go to the "Allow Cross-Platform Play" option. Gamers will be required to disable this and click on Apply to save the settings.

Once it has been done, gamers will be required to return to the Fortnite lobby and enter any game. After making these changes, gamers will encounter the bot lobby in Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 7.

It should be noted that gamers will be getting an error message from the developers if they opt for duos, trios, or squad matchmaking. Gamers will be able to play the game only in Solos mode.

It must be noted that the probability of getting all the opponents as bots is pretty low. Gamers can expect a handful of gamers to be in the lobby as well. Therefore, gamers should keep their guards up and be cautious of their surroundings in case of a face-off with another looper.

