How to reveal an opponent with a Recon Scanner, and then hit them with a Railgun in Fortnite Season 7

The Fortnite Special Forces NPC is once more tasking players with perfecting their combat tactics in-game. With the alien Mothership abducting POIs, and the ground invasion still in full swing, loopers must learn how to defend themselves against would-be enemies.

The task at hand is rather difficult given the circumstances but not impossible by any means. Even beginners can complete the task with a bit of trial and effort, and a pinch of luck.

I'm still waiting for Special Forces. C'mon fort. Bring this bad boy back to the shop. #fortnite pic.twitter.com/Cqn9wyPsGi — monoclidefn (@monoclidefn) April 13, 2021

To sweeten the deal, Special Forces is even offering loopers 30,000 experience points as a reward for completing the task. However, to make things interesting, loopers have to complete this task in a single match in order for it to count.

Note: The Fortnite Week 9 Epic challenges will go live on August 5, at 10.00 am ET.

How to complete the "Reveal an opponent with a Recon Scanner, then hit them with a Railgun" Fortnite Week 9 Epic challenge

In order to complete this Fortnite challenge, players need to reveal an opponent using a Recon Scanner, and then damage them using a Railgun. This challenge has to be completed in a single match.

For veterans of the game, this challenge will seem like another day in Fortnite; however, for beginners and newcomers, the task ahead may seem a little daunting. Fret not, as this article will help provide an easy guide on how to easily complete this challenge.

When you find a rail gun and recon scanner in Fortnite: pic.twitter.com/MuzYRZOHmq — Electrify (@Electrify_YT) June 16, 2021

Where to find a Recon Scanner and Railgun in Fortnite?

Well, as luck would have it, players can find both of these weapons within IO chests located at their Satellite Stations or the headquarters at Corny Complex. It's recommended that players take the loot and leave the area as soon as possible to avoid getting into a fire fight with the IO guards.

Here are the locations of all the Satellite stations:

How to complete the challenge

An easy way to complete this challenge is to get to a vantage point, on top of a hill or building. Once there, look for opponents and use the Recon Scanner on them. Once the scanner has detected them, use the Railgun to hit them.

This challenge may take a few attempts for beginners and players in general who are not used to long-range weapons, but given that players simply need to hit their scanned target once, it makes the task a lot easier.

Readers can watch this video for more information:

Also Read: Fortnite alien artifacts Week 9 location - All 5 artifacts and where to find them

Edited by Sabine Algur