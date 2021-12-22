How to rocket ride with Spider-Man Mythic Web Shooters in Fortnite Chapter 3

The arrival of Spiderman was long due in Fortnite. Ever since the trailer for the new movie dropped in, gamers have anticipated the release of the web-slinger. Epic did not disappoint as it continued its streak of collaborations and brought Spiderman to the game for Chapter 3 Season 1.

Rotating around the island in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 was all fun and games with the Spider-Man Mythic Web Shooters. However, gamers have recently discovered a new way to experience a better way to enjoy while using the item in the game.

The recent revelation will surely amaze gamers as it has been found out that rocket riding is possible with the Spiderman Web Shooters.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1: Use the Web Shooter to ride rockets

Spider-Man Mythic Web Shooters has changed the method of rotating on the island in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1. Gamers are using this item to quickly escape enemy ambushes or rush into opponents, taking them by surprise.

It was recently discovered that gamers could ride a rocket using the Spider-Man Web Shooters in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1. Loopers will need to possess a rocket Launcher and its ammo along with the Spider-Man Mythic Web Shooters.

They will first be required to take the rocket Launcher and aim towards the sky. Players need to make sure that the rocket gets an elevation not perpendicular to the ground. Once it is in the perfect position, loopers should fire it.

After the rocket is launched, gamers will be required to aim towards it using the Spider-Man Mythic Web Shooters and then shoot at it. The Mythic item will attach the loopers to the missile, causing them to traverse a longer distance in a short period of time.

The missile will eventually burn out after traveling for a while. When it does, loopers will have to either deploy their glider or shoot some more webs to avoid fall damage.

Which mode enables players to ride rockets in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1?

Unfortunately, the Rocket Launcher has been vaulted in the Battle Royale (BR) segment of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1. Therefore, gamers will not be able to access the feature in BR mode.

Fozzie @Fozzie9205

#fortnite If you go into a battle lab and use the high explosives weapons you can find great mobility with the spiderman mythics If you go into a battle lab and use the high explosives weapons you can find great mobility with the spiderman mythics#fortnite https://t.co/l0h1rX22Wn

However, Battle Lab mode is accessible to gamers, and they can use the Rocket Launcher and the Spider-Man Mythic Web Shooters over there to rotate and have fun.

