How to see your ping in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1

Season 1 of Fortnite Chapter 3 is well underway and there's plenty to do and experience. Epic Games has added are a ton of new weapons, a brand new map, NPCs, and a Battle Pass with cool skins and challenges for players. All of these things are guaranteed to keep them busy for some time. However, if you feel that the game is a bit slow or laggy, it might have something to do with your ping.

Ping is an essential aspect of every live service game. It is the time taken for the signal from your device to reach the server and back, and is usually measured in milliseconds. You can monitor your ping in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 to check if there are any issues, and here's how to do so.

How to show ping In Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1?

If you want your ping to be displayed, you'll have to be either in a match or in the pre-game lobby to access the desired settings. Press the start button on PlayStation, Esc on PC, or the menu button on Xbox and select settings in the pre-game lobby.

Once you open the menu, go over to the "Game" section and then click on the "HUD" tab. You will need to turn on the "Net Debug Stats" option, which you will find towards the end of the list. This will allow you to see the ping and debug stats within the game. Once done, just jump into the game and you will be able to view your ping as well as other network stats on your screen.

How to improve ping in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1?

There are many things you can do to improve your ping and reduce latency. Here are some of the best ways:

Also Read Article Continues below

Restart your modem and router: The easiest trick in the book is to restart your modem. To do this, unplug your modem and router for 30 seconds and then plug them back in.

The easiest trick in the book is to restart your modem. To do this, unplug your modem and router for 30 seconds and then plug them back in. Use an ethernet cable connection: Wireless connections are susceptible to interruption and signal degradation, resulting in lag. Try connecting to your modem or router with an ethernet cable to counteract this. This eliminates the possibility of signal degradation or interruption and provides you with the fastest connection possible.

Wireless connections are susceptible to interruption and signal degradation, resulting in lag. Try connecting to your modem or router with an ethernet cable to counteract this. This eliminates the possibility of signal degradation or interruption and provides you with the fastest connection possible. Make sure your router is in an ideal location: The perfect place to keep your router is in an open area, centrally located, and without any obstacles. Try different locations, and you can even use tools such as SpeedTest.net to see what delivers the highest speed.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee