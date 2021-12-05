Fortnite Chapter 3 leak confirms new Automatic Shotgun

Fortnite Chapter 3 is gearing up to be one of the most comprehensive and packed Chapters in the game's history. In addition to a brand new map, there are plenty of other things to look forward to, especially regarding weapons.

Leakers have already started teasing the items coming to Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1, and trust us, there's a lot. New leaks have hinted that Epic will release a brand new automatic shotgun that can change how we look at shotguns in the game.

New Leaks suggest a New Automatic Shotgun is coming to Fortnite Chapter 3

The news about a new automatic shotgun coming to Fortnite Chapter 3 comes via notable leaker ShiinaBR. As per the leaker, the developers have added a fresh automatic shotgun weapon for Chapter 3, which will be available once the downtime concludes.

However, the leakers have not revealed any stats about the weapon as of writing this article. It will be interesting to see how it fairs up against other existing shotguns in the game.

Currently, the quickest shotgun in Fortnite is the Drum Shotgun, which fires four bullets every second. On the other hand, Pump Shotgun, the slowest shotgun in the game, fires only 0.7 shots per second.

Since this new shotgun will be an automatic, it may completely change how close or medium range encounters work in Fortnite.

All leaked weapons in Fortnite Chapter 3

Aside from the upcoming automatic shotgun, several new weapons are coming to Fortnite Chapter 3. The new Spider-Man collaboration will introduce Mythic web-shooters and new SMG weapons. Here are all the leaked weapons coming to Fortnite Chapter 3:

Auto Shotgun

Stinger SMG

Striker Pump Shotgun

Sidearm Pistol

MK-Seven Assault Rifle

Ranger Assault Rifle

Hunter Bolt-Action Sniper

As per leakers, you will be able to speak with The Foundation NPC and buy a special/exotic version of the MK-Seven Assault Rifle in Fortnite Chapter 3. However, the cost of the new weapon remains unknown.

