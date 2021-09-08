How to spoil the Mole's sabotage attempt in Fortnite (Week 14 challenges)

Dr. Slone, using her gift of foresight, was smart enough to power down all remaining Fortnite radar dishes located in IO satellite bases. Due to this, the Mole has been cut off from all communications with the Mothership.

Despite being cut off, new reports are coming in that the Fortnite IO Mole is once again trying to sabotage the plan. This time by activating the countermeasure device prematurely. However, there's still time to foil the plot.

The Mothership's sights are set on the IO's base. Slone has a plan to end the Invasion for good. Are you ready?



Prepare for the live event, Operation: Sky Fire on Sep 12 at 4 PM ET.



— Fortnite (@FortniteGame) September 3, 2021

Although the device has been activated, since much of the IO's underground headquarters at Corny Complex remains intact and safe in the hands of the IO, deactivating the anti-Mothership weapon is still possible.

Players need to head over to Corny Complex to spoil the Mole's sabotage attempt by deactivating the bomb. Completing this task will reward 30,000 experience points and help keep the plan on track.

"Spoil the Mole's sabotage attempt" Fortnite Week 14 Legendary Challenge (Image via Lazyleaks_/Twitter)

Note: Fortnite Week 14 Legendary Challenges will go live on September 8th at 10.00 am Eastern Time.

How to complete the "Spoil the Mole's sabotage attempt" Fortnite Week 14 Legendary Challenge

To complete this Fortnite challenge, players have to find and deactivate the bomb to stop it from exploding prematurely. While the task sounds simple, given that Corny Complex has become a hot drop location, players may find it difficult to complete the task on the first try.

Nonetheless, there is an easy way to enter the underground complex, without being seen and spoil the Mole's sabotage attempt. However, this method will take a bit of finesse and timing.

Farewell Corny Complex.



Farewell Corny Complex.

First stage of Corny Complex being abducted has started. pic.twitter.com/S4K2klUAeP — Defaults (@DefaultsBR) September 6, 2021

How to enter the Imagined Order's base in Corny Complex?

Rather than trying to use brute force to enter the underground complex, players can easily sneak inside by using the staircase within the silo that houses a telescope.

If timed just right, players can glide into the silo and sneak into the base unnoticed. Taking this route provides unrestricted access to the base and to the room in which the control panels for the device and bombs should be located.

Sadly, the objects needed to interact with for the challenge are not yet appearing in-game. However, judging by the storyline thus far, players will more than likely have to interact with either the device or computers located within the device room to complete the task.

Enter the IO base using this Silo (Image via JayKeyFN/Twitter)

Note: This article will be updated when new information is available.

