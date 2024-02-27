Fortnite: How to successfully surmount Superior Summit

Fortnite has just released its last set of Weekly Challenges that players can complete to gain XP and progress through the Chapter 5 Season 1 Battle Pass. Among these is a challenge that requires them to surmount Superior Summit on the Chapter 5 map. Accomplishing this comes with rewards in the form of 15,000 XP for the Battle Pass.

This article will detail all the steps you need to follow to complete the quest and successfully surmount Superior Summit in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1.

Steps to successfully surmount Superior Summit in Fortnite

1) Find Superior Summit on the Chapter 5 map

Superior Summit on the map (Image via Fortnite.gg)

Want to know what items might feature in the shop tomorrow? Check out our predictions for tomorrow's Fortnite Item Shop

Before making your way to Superior Summit from the Battle Bus, it is important to know where you're supposed to be heading. The area is located in the Southeastern snowy part of the Fortnite Chapter 5 map, east of the Hazy Hillside Point of Interest (POI). It is quite difficult to miss the Superior Summit landmark since it is the highest peak on the map, with its sheer scale allowing it to stand out among other landmarks.

2) Make your way to Superior Summit

Superior Summit in-game (Image via @Guille_GAG on X)

Now that you know where you're heading, it's time to get into a match and hop out of the Battle Bus towards Superior Summit. However, it is important to note that due to its positioning and proximity to the fairly popular Hazy Hillside POI and Stormy Station landmark, there's a fair chance that you might come across enemies looting in those areas.

This makes going to Superior Summit right off the bus not a feasible strategy since you would be unarmed when descending from the peak. That said, there is a way to work around this and potentially complete this quest more efficiently.

You can head into the Hazy Hillside POI and equip yourself with some weapons and utility items like Shockwave Grenades and Flowberry Fizz to help with your ascent.

Expand Tweet

Additionally, you can also take a chance and rush to the Vending Machine present in the Hazy Hillside POI to get your hands on one of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Mythics. Using the Dash Attack that comes with the Ninja Turtle weapons, especially with the Flowberry Fizz's low gravity effect, can greatly help when trying to surmount Superior Summit in Fortnite.

The Battle Bus is heading into Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 soon! Check out the final Fortnite item shop today!