How to swing under an arch at Desert Arch, Big Bridge, or Covered Bridge in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1

Spider-Man's Web Slingers brought a lot of mobility to Fortnite in Chapter 3 Season 1. It allows players to execute some weird and wacky strategies during combat.

With the new "War Season" due to arrive on March 20, there are roughly two weeks left before the item will be vaulted forever. To ensure that everyone has some fun with the Web Slingers, Epic Games is tasking players to swing under certain locations in-game.

Swing under an arch in-game using Spider-Man's Web Slingers to earn 25,000 XP (Image via Twitter/iFireMonkey)

These include the Desert Arch, Big Bridge, and Covered Bridge. Loopers who decide to undertake this task will have to swing at any one of these locations. Upon completing the task, they will be rewarded with 25,000 experience points.

Using Spider-Man's Web Slingers to swing under Desert Arch, Big Bridge, or Covered Bridge in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1

By now, most players in-game have had ample time and opportunity to use Spider-Man's Web Slinger. While they can be a bit tricky to use, they offer great mobility. With a bit of posting, completing this task will be easy. Here are the steps required to complete it as quickly as possible:

Land at Horse Shoe Hideout, which is located south of Rocky Reels.

Look for Spider-Man's Bouncer, which is attached to the side of the rock formation.

Find Spider-Man's Web Slingers near the Bouncers and equip them.

Travel westward until Arid Acres comes into view.

Once the Spider-Man's Web Slingers are in range of the arch, lock on to the target and swing beneath it.

If done correctly, this will complete the challenge.

Readers can watch this video for more information:

Will the Web Slingers carry over to Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2?

Spider-Man's Web Slingers have brought a lot of joy to the community this season. They've allowed players to traverse the island swiftly, execute 200 IQ plays, and were overall fun in-game.

However, it can be said with certainty that these mythic items will be vaulted once the current season ends. They will not carry over to the next season.

Given that they were part of the Spider-Man collaboration, Epic Games will not be able to keep them in the Battle Royale mode indefinitely. Nevertheless, they will eventually be added to the Fortnite Creative mode, and players will be able to use them there once more.

