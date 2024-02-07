How to thank the Bus Driver in Fortnite (PC)

In Fortnite’s ever-so-vibrant world, battles rage, and victories are sought with passion and determination. However, there exists a small yet significant gesture that holds a special place in players’ hearts: thanking the Bus Driver. While this may seem like a simple and inconsequential act, expressing gratitude to the enigmatic figure of the Bus Driver has become a beloved and cherished tradition in the community.

Thanking the Bus Driver has become more than just a polite gesture in the game as it has evolved into a symbol of sportsmanship among players of the game. Whether you are embarking on a solo adventure or dropping into the chaos of a squad match, taking a moment to acknowledge and show gratitude to the Bus Driver is a courteous gesture that also fosters a sense of unity.

How to thank the Bus Driver in Fortnite on PC

Thanking the Bus Driver is a simple and straightforward process that players can complete with ease before descending down into the Chapter 5 map to battle it out for the Victory Royale. To express your gratitude and thank the Bus Driver, follow these simple steps:

1) Prepare for Departure and board the Battle Bus

The Battle Bus (Image via Fortnite)

Launch Fortnite on your PC and queue for a match, which will take you to the spawn island, the pre-match lobby where players gather before boarding the Battle Bus and making their way to this island. Once that match has begun, you will find yourself aboard the Battle Bus, giving you a moment to appreciate the gorgeous view and mentally prepare for the upcoming battles.

2) Thank the Bus Driver and express your gratitude

Jones on the Battle Bus (Image via Epic Games)

Before jumping out of the Battle Bus to begin your descent, you can press the designated key or button to thank the Bus Driver. On PC, this is typically achieved by pressing the default emote key, which is often bound to the "B" key by default.

As you soar through the Fortnite skies and land at your chosen drop location on the map, remember the crucial role the Bus Driver played in transporting you to the battlefield, and continue showing appreciation for this enigmatic figure in future matches.

Thanking the Bus Driver is often associated with challenges or quests in the game, and that makes it a practical and rewarding habit to cultivate while playing Fortnite. However, beyond its gameplay implications, thanking the Bus Driver is simply seen as a mark of good manners and appreciation for the role they play in every player's journey.

