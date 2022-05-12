How to travel 1,000 meters in The Choppa in Fortnite Chapter 3

The Choppa is one of the most fascinating vehicles in Fortnite. Although it has no weapons, it offers great mobility to players. With a bit of slick maneuvering, rotating to safety in this flying metal beast will be a cakewalk.

Since a lot of Loopers present in-game are new to The Choppa, Epic Games is offering them a lucrative deal to persuade them to try out the vehicle. Whoever manages to travel/fly 1,000 meters in The Choppa will be rewarded with 20,000 XP. Here's how to get this done.

Fly 1,000 meters to earn easy XP in Fortnite Chapter 3 (Image via Twitter/iFireMonkey)

"Get to The Choppa" to earn XP in Fortnite Chapter 3

Before discussing how to complete this task easily, there are a few things Loopers need to keep in mind. For starters, if they manage to crash The Choppa and it explodes, no damage will be inflicted. However, fall damage will be sustained if a passenger decides to go skydiving mid-flight.

Furthermore, much like any vehicle in real life, this too requires fuel to function. If the fuel level reaches 0% mid-flight, the vehicle will drop like a stone and sustain damage. With the basics out of the way, it's time to move on to the challenge.

1) Where to find The Choppa and Gas Cans in Fortnite Chapter 3

With the funding process completed, there are a total of five Choppas that spawn on the island. Here are the locations:

Seven Outpost III, located northeast of The Daily Bugle.

Seven Outpost II, located northwest of Logjam Lumberyard.

Seven Outpost V, located west of Command Cavern.

Seven Outpost I, located southwest of Greasy Grove.

Seven Outpost IV, located south of Condo Canyon.

Before rushing to secure a Choppa, it's a good idea to find a Gas Can as well. Since the vehicle needs fuel to function, this will come in handy. Thankfully, they can be found in the named locations next to the spawn sites.

2) How to travel 1,000 meters in the Choppa

After securing The Choppa, all that's left to do is drive into the sunset and complete the challenge. However, that's easier said than done. With the Heavy Sniper and Anvil Launcher being anti-vehicle weapons being present in the loot pool, players should avoid flying in a straight line.

Aside from flying, Choppas can also be taken through rifts. Much like players, they appear high above the island. However, at present, it's unknown if this will help progress the challenge or not. To be on the safe side, it's best to simply hit the pedal, boost, and travel the distance quickly.

Edited by Danyal Arabi