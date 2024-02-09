As part of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles event, players will have to travel through Sewer Pipes in different matches in Fortnite, which were introduced to the game at the start of Chapter 5 Season 1. Given that the island has a Mediterranean theme, many users questioned why these were present in the first place. It was soon uncovered that it was because of this collaboration.

Coming back to the task at hand, players will have to travel through a total of three Sewer Pipes in different matches (one Sewer Pipe per match) in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1. Upon completing the task, they will be awarded 400 Ooze, which can then be used to unlock rewards on the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Battle Pass.

Since the task is not too difficult, players should not have an issue completing it. That said, here is how to travel through Sewer Pipes in different matches in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1.

Travel through Sewer Pipes in different matches in Fortnite in three easy steps

1) Find Sewer Pipes (glowing manholes)

Location of all Sewer Pipes in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 (Image via Fortnite.GG)

The first step towards completing this Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles challenge in Fortnite is to locate Sewer Pipes. There are quite a few on the island, but getting to some will be easier than others. That said, here is where to find all the Sewer Pipes in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1:

Sewer Pipes at Named Locations:

Ritzy Riviera

Pleasant Plazza

Lavish Lair

Snooty Steppes

Hazy Hillside

Classy Courts

Grand Glacier

Reckless Railways

Sewer Pipes at Landmarks:

Ship It! Station

Unmoored Manor

Grand Station

As seen from the list, most of the Sewer Pipes can be found near Named Locations. As such, if you decide to land at them, be prepared for a fight, as opponents land at these locations as well. If you are aiming for the Sewer Pipes found at Landmarks, you should have an easier time accessing them.

2) Interact to travel through Sewer Pipes in different matches in Fortnite

Interact with glowing manholes to travel through Sewer Pipes in different matches in Fortnite. (Image via Epic Games)

Once you find a glowing manhole, use the interaction key/button to travel through the Sewer Pipe. You will be transported from one location to the other and emerge from the other side.

Be wary while coming out of a Sewer Pipe, as opponents may be waiting at the exit. Some Sewer Pipes also lead to Vaults. Take care while using these, as popping out of a Sewer Pipe located outside a Vault could be disastrous. Opponents trying to open the Vault will not hesitate to engage and eliminate you on sight.

