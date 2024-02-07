How to turn on footsteps in Fortnite

In Fortnite's dynamic and competitive landscape, mastering the art of sound detection, and being aware of one's surroundings can spell the difference between defeat and victory. Footsteps can serve as crucial auditory cues for players, as they provide valuable information about the movements and location of enemies. To unlock a new level of situational awareness and strategic advantages, players can activate the "Visualize Sound Effects" and turn audio signals into visual cues.

This article will guide you through the steps to activate the "Visualize Sound Effects" setting in Fortnite, and leverage the strategic advantages of this feature in your pursuit of a Victory Royale.

How to activate the Visualize Sound Effects setting in Fortnite

1) Launch the game and access the settings

In-game lobby (Image via Epic Games DEV)

To begin, launch the game and navigate to the lobby. You can find a player icon located in the top left corner. You can click on this icon to access the settings menu. Within the menu, you must locate the sound icon and click on it to access the sound settings.

2) Locate the Visualize Sound Effects setting

Visualize Sound Effects (Image via YourSixGaming on YouTube)

While you scroll through the sound options, you will find the setting for the Visualize Sound Effects feature, which might be located under advanced settings or accessibility options. You can turn on the setting, and activate Visualize Sound Effects, turning on footsteps in Fortnite.

Depending on your gameplay style and personal preferences, you can also choose to adjust additional audio settings, like surround sound and equalization. Experimenting with these settings will allow you to explore different configurations till you find the optimal configuration for your gameplay experience.

After selecting your desired settings, save and apply the changes to activate Visualize Sound Effects, and retain it during gameplay sessions. This will allow you to leverage the strategic advantage of directional audio assist in your pursuit of the elusive Victory Royale. The settings have multiple visual indicators for different elements like opponents, healing, gunfire, and many more.

With Chapter 5 Season 1's tactical landscape progressively evolving, players are always on the lookout for advantages in the game, and the Visualize Sound Effects setting is the perfect feature for them. With the ability to get visual cues for enemies, chests, and much more, players can gain situational awareness on a different level and prepare for any threats that come their way.

