How to use an Ascender and deal damage to opponents within 30 seconds in Fortnite Chapter 3

When talking about mobility in Fortnite Chapter 3, not mentioning Ascenders would be criminal. These vertical ziplines have enabled countless Loopers gain verticality in intense fights or for rapid rotation.

They can be found on cliff sides and attached to an airship. Now, although Epic Games has tasked players with using them once before, they seem to have a soft spot for the in-game tool.

Use an Ascender and deal damage to opponents to gain 20,000 XP in Fortnite (Image via Twitter/iFireMonkey)

This week, the developers are yet again tasking Loopers with using an Ascender and dealing damage to opponents within 30 seconds. While it's unclear what the end goal is, those who complete the challenge will receive 20,000 XP.

Ascender quests return in Fortnite Chapter 3

Ascenders were found all over the map at the start of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2. But as the number of airships began dwindling on the island, so too did Ascenders. Aside from a few select locations, completing the challenge could be frustrating.

1) Desert Biome

A few ascenders are located in the desert biome of the map. Since certain cliff-faces are impassable, the developers placed these mobility tools to help players get over these obstacles.

However, with the reveal of The Collider and the entire focus of the island-wide war shifting to the region surrounding Loot Lake, finding opponents in the desert will be difficult.

Given that players will have to inflict damage within 30 seconds of using an ascender, they are likely to get frustrated while searching for targets. While the task can be completed in the region, it may take a few attempts, which will become time-consuming.

2) Command Cavern

For most players, the easiest way to complete this challenge will be to attempt it at Command Cavern. With the airship still moored to the location, finding an Ascender alongside IO guards and opponents to shoot will be easy.

However, this area offers a whole new set of challenges. With the region surrounding Loot Lake lighting up like a Christmas tree, the number of hot drops in every match will be staggering. With everyone wanting to fight the IO or get a closer look at The Collider, the fight will be fierce.

Players should either attempt this challenge with a team or try to complete it after the early-game phase is done. Since a total of 100 damage has to be inflicted, a few odd shots may not be enough to seal the deal.

