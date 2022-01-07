How to use Fortnite Power Leveling weekend to level up fast in Chapter 3

Power Leveling weekend is back in Fortnite, and gamers have the opportunity to rank up faster in Chapter 3 Season 1.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 started with a bang, with new content and events, and players have enjoyed themselves ever since. The Battle Pass has some of the most amazing cosmetics that can be unlocked by ranking up the tiers.

The quests and challenges have provided a good XP grind. However, the Power Leveling weekend will be even more beneficial for gamers aiming to unlock the exclusive Battle Pass rewards.

This article will reveal how to use the Fortnite Power Leveling weekend to level up fast in Chapter 3 Season 1.

Fortnite Chapter 3: Power Leveling weekend explained

Fortnite WinterFest is officially over for gamers. The seasonal event allowed loopers to earn some fantastic gifts and enjoy the game in the true spirit of the year-end celebrations. However, it seems Epic has decided to extend the holiday mood by introducing the Power Leveling weekend.

The event will kick off on January 7, at 7 PM ET, and run until January 10, 7 AM ET. During this event, gamers can enter the game to earn added XP that can be used to rank up faster in Chapter 3 Season 1.

Vitthal | Fortnite News ⚡ @VitthalG17

will start a power leveling Weekend from 1/7 @ 7 PM to 1/10 and grant everyone Crescent Shroom Pickaxe before it arrives in the Shop at a later date! As a compensation of the downtime in December! #Fortnite will start a power leveling Weekend from 1/7 @ 7 PM to 1/10 and grant everyone Crescent Shroom Pickaxe before it arrives in the Shop at a later date! As a compensation of the downtime in December! #Fortnite will start a power leveling Weekend from 1/7 @ 7 PM to 1/10 and grant everyone Crescent Shroom Pickaxe before it arrives in the Shop at a later date! https://t.co/sQdLjHK8bt

Gamers will be required to log in during the aforementioned time and perform simple actions to earn XP. Even though the XP can be acquired by each activity, fishing and consuming edibles will grant a bit more experience than the rest.

There hasn't been an official statement regarding the terms and conditions for the upcoming Power Leveling weekend. However, gamers can expect an XP cap during the event. It is also certain that players will only be able to access the Power Leveling event once this weekend.

Why is there a Power Leveling weekend in Chapter 3 Season 1?

During the WinterFest event, several gamers faced issues while logging into the game. The issue persisted for some hours, and gamers were forced to stay out of Fortnite during this period.

FBRFeed @FortniteBRFeed FREE Crescent Shroom Pickaxe will be granted to everyone who logged in during Winterfest!



Power Leveling Weekend will also be activated from Jan 7th-10th. FREE Crescent Shroom Pickaxe will be granted to everyone who logged in during Winterfest! Power Leveling Weekend will also be activated from Jan 7th-10th. https://t.co/IMDbDB7YQ5

Epic has decided to release the Power Leveling Weekend for gamers as a sign of compensation. Along with the Power Leveling weekend, the developers will reward gamers with a free Crescent Shroom Pickaxe.

