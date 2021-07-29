How to visit Coral Cove, Base Camp Golf, and Unremarkable Shack in Fortnite Season 7

Fortnite's Swamp Stalker is now preparing for the worst case scenario by looking for hideouts to continue the fight from if Slurpy Swamp is invaded.

Slurpy Swamp will also be partially destroyed by the mothership, with floating fragments and damage found around the POI. @Mang0e_ pic.twitter.com/vVPtSpdUqe — Mystik (@MystikFN) July 27, 2021

Rather than go to the IO for help, she has decided to take matters into her own hands and scout out locations that can be used as hideouts if things go wrong. However, fearing that the alien may attack her swamp, she's currently looking for volunteers to execute the task for her.

Loopers willing to go on a little exploration adventure will have to scout out three different locations for Swamp Stalker. Those who manage to complete this task will be rewarded with 30,000 experience points and would have also enjoyed a scenic trip around the island.

"Visit Coral Cove, Base Camp Golf, and Unremarkable Shack" challenge (Image via HYPEX/Twitter)

Note: Fortnite Week 8 Epic challenges will go live on July 29th at 10 a.m. Eastern Time

How to complete the "Visit Coral Cove, Base Camp Golf, and Unremarkable Shack" Fortnite week 8 Epic challenge

In order to complete this Fortnite challenge, players will have to visit the POIs known as Coral Cove, Base Camp Golf, and Unremarkable Shack. The challenge is not bound to a single match, and that's a good thing, as visiting all three of these locations will take a lot of effort.

Location of Visit Coral Cove, Base Camp Golf, and Unremarkable Shack (Image via Fortnite.GG)

From the map above, it's easy to understand why visiting these three POIs in a single match will be pretty much next to impossible to complete under normal circumstances. However, it is possible for most players to complete this in two different matches.

Players can land at Unremarkable Shack, located northwest of Craggy Cliffs, and then proceed southwest towards Coral Castle and onward to Coral Cove. While it is possible to start at Coral Cove and to Unremarkable Shack, given the layout of the land, players will find it easier to enter the Coral Castle region than leave.

Here is a render I made to show some more of the PHASE 01 changes to Coral Castle in #Fortnite There are TWO Phases after this where it will spread more and more, and the IO guards will move



The circle around it is the Mothership BEAM which should be LOW GRAVITY!#Fortniteleaks pic.twitter.com/9mzACBDKQl — Koooooomar (@koooooomar) July 28, 2021

In the second match, players can then land directly at Base Camp Golf, and subsequently complete the challenge. Although the locations are rather scenic in nature, loopers should leave as soon as possible to avoid getting caught outside the safe zone.

Readers can watch this video for additional information:

