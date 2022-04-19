How to win more games in Fortnite No Build mode

Fortnite has a new mode available: Zero Build. It's been pretty controversial since its introduction, but many players are playing it over the classic battle royale modes. Solo, Duos, Trios, and Squads are available.

It's a very different game mode and requires a different style of play. This is part of why some gamers don't like it. It doesn't fit the building playstyle and can even put those players at a disadvantage.

There are specific ways to get a leg up on the other Zero Build loopers. Here are a few tips for winning more games without building.

Note: This article is based on the subjective views of its writer. There are multiple different ways to bag a Victory Royale.

How to win more in Zero Build: Fortnite tips and tricks

A great way to get more eliminations and potentially win more games is to use vehicles. They're primarily used to move around quickly, which does provide an advantage.

However, one of the most significant advantages is the natural cover they can provide. A car with off-road tires can provide as much cover as building a wall. This way, gamers can have cover while their opponents likely do not.

For this reason, it's good to carry a repair torch, too. Whenever Fortnite players get into battle, they can use the repair torch to make sure their car heals from any damage it takes. This ensures that they'll be able to keep using the vehicle too.

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey Help The Origin complete a covert operation in Zero Build. You must finish both stages of each Quest before time runs out to receive the next Quest! Your first task begins April 22 at 9 AM ET. Help The Origin complete a covert operation in Zero Build. You must finish both stages of each Quest before time runs out to receive the next Quest! Your first task begins April 22 at 9 AM ET. https://t.co/wVzBLqDTuc

Another tip is to use a natural cover that may be nearby. Trees (not timber pines) are an excellent temporary cover. Walls and other structures that are already in-game are good to hide behind.

Taking explosives or other weapons over heals may also be beneficial. Since there's no building, there are far fewer opportunities to heal without being right in the open. Explosives and guns may be a better use of that final slot.

It may also be helpful to use Fortnite weapons that do more damage. Taking the Striker Pump Shotgun over any others might not be the most enjoyable for some players, but it may be the difference between winning and losing.

Ranger Assault Rifle is more useful in Zero Build mode (Image via Epic Games)

Dealing more damage might be better because battles don't last as long. There are also no builds to have to spray through, so guns like the Ranger Assault Rifle are more valuable.

Finally, it should be noted that nothing can guarantee a win. These strategies may work to put Fortnite gamers in a good situation, but they cannot ensure elimination or a victory.

