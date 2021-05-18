"I see you doing 13-hour League of Legends streams": Ninja returns to Fortnite, teams up with SypherPK to explore Season 6

Tyler "Ninja" Blevins recently teamed up with Ali "SypherPK" Hassan to get a taste of Fortnite Season 6. The streamer had been away for a few days from the popular battle royale game, following his disappointment towards stream snipers.

After spending some time in exile, Ninja returned to Fortnite and was seen streaming with NRG Ronaldo. It must be noted that the game has added some new features while he was away.

To explore Season 6, Ninja decided to enlist the help of fellow gamer SypherPK.

Fortnite: SypherPK helps Ninja explore Season 6

The deadly duo are well-known among the game's fans, as they have tasted immense success as a team in the past.

Since Ninja was away from Fortnite for a while, and to understand Season 6 properly, he tagged along with SypherPK to explore the map and pick some Victory Royales.

The latest video from SypherPK revealed the duo getting along together and enjoying the game.

Ninja has been spending some considerable time playing and streaming League of Legends of late. SypherPK noticed this and was curious about his LoL broadcasts.

"How you've been, man? How has the streaming grind been? Like I see you doing like 13 hours League of Legends stream!"

No stream today! Family dinner and some offline gaming. But I’ll be GRINDING this week.... and tomorrow — Ninja (@Ninja) May 15, 2021

Ninja's reply was short, yet he disclosed that he was good and had a fantastic time grinding and gaming. Following the brief introduction, the duo continued exploring and getting some wins in Fortnite Season 6.

Their gameplay revealed why the two are a formidable force as a team. They strategically planned their game and attacked opponents from either direction to leave them with no exit space. Both players were in sync with the other's game and easily walked away with the Victory Royale.

SypherPK also revealed a significant fact to Ninja while streaming Fortnite. He informed the 29-year-old that the Fortnite x Ninja collaboration ranks seventh in terms of revenue, meaning it is higher than that of Nike and Borderlands 3.

The news excited Ninja, and he couldn't control his emotions, letting out his excitement midway through the stream.

Ever since his return to Fortnite, Ninja has seemingly enjoyed it more and more. He had been with the game since its 2017 release, and it can be said that he considerably helped raise its profile.

The Detroit native has grown from a simple gamer to one of the most popular content creators, following his growing popularity with Fortnite.

Couldn't be happier to see this. I love the gaming community and industry. https://t.co/t9wSXQw19E — Ninja (@Ninja) May 17, 2021

Although he's one of the most popular Fortnite broadcasters of all time, Ninja is spending a lot more time playing and streaming League of Legends. As a result, his viewership has been decreasing considerably.

The former Valorant pro has generated only a few hundred thousand views of late compared to a few million previously, indicating a rapid fall in his viewership.

Although it's too early to state that he's losing his popularity, Ninja remains one of the finest gaming streamers in the community. His return to Fortnite can turn the tide and help generate considerable viewership once again.