Ninja's Fortnite Stats: Total Wins, K/D ratio, win rate, in-game settings, and more

Achieveing the level of Ninja's Fortnite stats is a dream for many professional gamers. His overall statistics act as a milestone for streamers, and he has established himself as one of the icons for new streamers.

Richard Tyler Blevins a.k.a, Ninja, as he’s mostly known in the gaming community, recently returned to Fortnite. The professional gamer allegedly left the Battle Royale following his disgust for stream snipers.

Ninja returned to Fortnite and was seen playing with NRG Ronaldo. Fans were delighted to see their favorite streamer back in Fortnite.

whoops got so excited to play fortnite again I tripped over a vacuum pic.twitter.com/yI9kNwIZTt — Ninja (@Ninja) May 13, 2021

Ninja started playing Fortnite back in 2017 when the game was in its primary days. He rose to fame when he played Fortnite with Drake, Travis Scott, and Juju Smith-Schuster. The stream turned out to be a life-changer for him as it broke the count record on Twitch. Following that stream, Ninja has gained significant followers and currently has over 16 million followers in Twitch.

This article will focus on the staggering statistics Ninja holds in Fortnite.

Ninja's Fortnite stats and gaming settings

Ninja has been playing Fortnite since 2017. He is undoubtedly one of the finest gamers on the circuit and probably the best player ever in Fortnite.

Over the span of four years he has played over twenty thousand matches. He has killed 131,826 opponents and his K/D stands a staggering 10.05. Ninja has won over 7,500 matches which accounts for 36.40% of matches won. On 9615 occasions he has ranked in the top 10 and has accumulated a total score of 8,159,486.

His excellence is not limited to one segment. Ninja is equally efficient in all three forms of Fortnite. Ninja's Fortnite stats reveal that in solo vs solo he has played almost seven thousand matches. With over 2223 wins, he has won 32.70% of his matches.

Ninja's Fortnite stats show that he holds over 47,000 kills to his name and maintains a K/D of 10.30 that ranks higher than his overall average K/D. Reaching the top 10 on 3115 occasions, Ninja accumulated around 2,327,121 points and averaged almost 7 kills per match.

Ninja's Fortnite stats in duos speak highly of his abilities. He holds 2558 wins out of 6613 matches. Ninja maintains a 9.94 K/D with a total of 40,319 kills to his name. With an average of 6.10 skills per game, he has been in the top 5 on 3276 occasions. Winning 38.70% of the matches, he has accumulated 2,784,871 points.

Ninja has played most matches in squads. Ninja's Fortnite stats for the squads reveal that he has played 7193 matches and holds 2720 wins with a 9.90 K/D record. He has been in the top 3 squads on 3224 occasions. Maintaining an average of 6.16 kills per match, Ninja's Fortnite stats show he has bagged 3,047,494 points and has won 37.80% of the matches.

Ninja uses STEELSERIES APEX PRO TKL Keyboard and follows the following settings in Fortnite:

Wall -Mouse 4

Floor- Q

Stairs- Mouse 5

Roof- L-Shift

Trap- 5

Use- E

Crouch- C

Inventory- Tab

Map-M

Reload / Rotate- R

Building Edit- F

Confirm Edit on Release- On

Harvesting Tool- 1

Weapon Slot 1- 2

Weapon Slot 2- 3

Weapon Slot 3- 4

Weapon Slot 4- Z

Weapon Slot 5- X