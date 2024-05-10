"I think it's a bug": Fortnite community reacts to cars not being able to run over bushes

Being one of the biggest online games in the world, Fortnite is no stranger to bugs and glitches that can range from practically harmless ones to game-breaking occurrences that can heavily hinder the gameplay experience. Such is the case with a recent Reddit clip shared by u/mnkymnk, where a player couldn't get through a trail of plants in a vehicle.

In the Reddit clip, a player can be seen in a Team Rumble match in Chapter 5 Season 2. As they were making their way through the Fencing Fields POI in the Grandeur Trailsmasher SUV, they were surprised to see that their vehicle could not drive through the many Flowberry plants at the POI.

The Reddit clip has attracted a lot of eyes from the Fortnite community, with Reddit user u/Different-Ad8578 proposing a possible reason behind this occurrence, simply stating:

"I think it's a bug"

Other members of the Fortnite community took to the comments of the Reddit post to give their takes on the instance showcased in the clip, with Reddit user u/MandM1619 stating this is primarily an issue with the Grandeur Trailsmasher SUV. They explained how they could use the Trail Thrasher dirt bike to drive through a fence at much slower speeds than the SUV.

Comments from the community (Reddit/mnkymnk)

Reddit user u/Uchiha_Gohan further added to this point, highlighting that the Fortnite Grandeur Trailsmasher SUV has no problems getting through trees but has issues getting through a wooden fence, which is a less sturdy and powerful object on the map. Another user, u/nullsmack, harkened back to Chapter 5 Season 1, where they could easily drive through lines of Flowberry plants.

Proposing an explanation that takes the vehicle's in-game physics into account, Reddit user u/D_DanD_D commented:

"I think that your speed and momentum play their roles somehow."

Why is the Grandeur Trailsmasher's ability to drive through objects so inconsistent in Fortnite?

The Grandeur Trailsmasher was added to the game with the launch of Chapter 5 Season 1 and has since proved itself to be a viable mobility option for players to use while exploring the map, especially off-road areas. However, as evidenced by the Reddit clip, it is not the best when it comes to plowing through obstacles in its path, and it can be quite confusing to understand why.

There are several possible explanations for this issue. One potential reason, as highlighted by u/D_DanD_D, is that since the SUV is a much heavier vehicle than others, it needs a certain level of momentum before it can destroy objects in its path. Another reason could be latency issues causing desync, which means that the server might be mistaken about the vehicle's speed, preventing it from destroying the object.

