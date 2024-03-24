"I am so tired of this Loading Screen": Fortnite community tired of Chapter 5 Season 1 artwork

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 brought a brand new era for the game, heavily revamping elements and aspects to make it feel like a brand new world that players could experience. One such change was the Chapter 5 Season 1 key art loading screen, which featured the different game modes introduced in Chapter 5 Season 1.

While the loading screen was initially seen as the art for Chapter 5 Season 1, featuring elements from the LEGO Fortnite mode, Rocket Racing, and the Festival game mode, players were confused to see the loading screen still present in the game despite the launch of Chapter 5 Season 2.

This was brought to light in a recent Reddit post shared by u/VirtuesLastSenpai, where the player expressed their frustration with the artwork still being in the game, exclaiming:

"I am so tired of this Loading Screen."

Reddit user u/VirtuesLastSenpai also used the caption accompanying the post to further elaborate on their frustrations, highlighting how the music is too loud and does not fit with the overall feel that the artwork seems to be going for.

The Reddit post ignited a flurry of reactions and comments from members of the Fortnite community, with Reddit user u/diakyu suggesting ways the characters in the artwork could evolve with the seasons to at least keep the loading screen from feeling stale.

Meanwhile, Reddit users u/Efficient-String2869 and u/EconomicsRealistic68 echoed the original post's sentiment about the music being too loud and even asked the community if there was a way to turn the volume down during the loading screen.

However, while many players agreed with u/VirtuesLastSenpai's sentiments about the loading screen, they took issue with how the player described Cuddle Team Leader, one of Fortnite's mascots, as an "ugly pink bear thing."

Reddit users like u/Epix_69 and u/Key-Morning9648 highlighted how the Cuddle Team Leader is one of the most iconic skins in the game and deserves to be treated with respect.

Reddit user u/stevesguide also felt the Cuddle Team Leader description could be better. However, they primarily focused on the fact that the modes featured in the Chapter 5 Season 1 loading screen have lost traction, with game modes like Rocket Racing and Fortnite Festival not having enough pull to be featured in the primary loading screen.

Why has the Loading Screen remained the same in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2?

Many players thought the Chapter 5 Season 2: Myths and Mortals key art, which was revealed as a teaser in the leadup to the new season, would be used as the new loading screen. However, it seems like Epic Games will continue using the Chapter 5 Season 1 key art since it features and highlights all of the aspects of the game.

There is undoubtedly a marketing aspect to Epic Games' decision, allowing the developer to greet all of its players with an image highlighting everything Fortnite's vast library of game modes has to offer.

