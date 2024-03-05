Inappropriate Fortnite map leaves the community shocked, creator called out by the community

Fortnite has become well known for its ability to appeal to and accommodate players of all age groups. This extends to its vast library of Creative and UEFN (Unreal Editor for Fortnite) creations that add a layer of community engagement that not many games have. However, recently, members of the Fortnite community have come forward with complaints, expressing frustration with the game's moderation system.

This was recently brought to light in a tweet by X user @LuminaryFNC, where the player showcased a Creative map that includes a ton of inappropriate elements and references. The post included a clip of the player exploring the map, titled EGirl 1V1, leaving the Fortnite community confused about how Epic Games could publish it, with certain allegations against the map's creator coming to light.

Disclaimer: Parts of this article are subjective and solely reflect the writer's opinions.

Want to know what items might feature in the shop tomorrow? Check out our predictions for tomorrow's Fortnite Item Shop

Fortnite community reacts to inappropriate EGirl 1v1 map

Expand Tweet

In the clip shared by @LuminaryFNC, the player, clad in the Evie skin, showcased various inappropriate elements of the map, including a washing machine that, when interacted with, forces a player's character model to get stuck in the loading space. Additionally, the map features a soundboard of multiple responses in the suggestive voice of an "E-Girl."

These aspects make it clear that the map is inappropriate, especially for the family-friendly Fortnite ecosystem. This has been criticized by members of the community, with both the map and its creator, an X user named @OfficialBenFN, coming under fire. However, that's not all.

Expand Tweet

All of this is made worse by the fact that another X user named @ConstantOG came forward to reveal how the map's creator had scammed them during the creation of the map.

@ConstantOG revealed how they, along with @OfficialBenFN, began working on the map together, only for the latter to jump ship at the last moment and steal the former's idea, taking all the credit and money that would come from it.

This has brought light to the recent moderation issues within Fortnite's ecosystem, and the community has taken notice. Players have expressed their concerns and frustrations with such incidents. Some players even pointed out how Epic Games potentially lets these maps pass by because it makes them money.

Here are some of the most notable reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

It appears @LuminaryFNC's efforts to shed light on the inappropriate 1v1 map did not go to waste, as the map has promptly been banned by Epic Games.

Expand Tweet

However, players still feel like there's more work to be done when it comes to moderation and not letting inappropriate and controversial Creative maps be published and released to the player base.

The Battle Bus is heading into Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 soon! Check out the final Fortnite item shop today!