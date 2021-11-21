Is the Black Hole coming back in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8?

Less than 3 weeks to go before Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 comes to an end. Whether Chapter 3 or Season 9 will follow is still a mystery. However, according to rumors, the season might end with the notorious Black Hole.

Several game files and in-game hints point towards the return of the Black Hole from Chapter 1 Season X. Given that most leaks suggest towards the destruction of the current map, a Black Hole makes perfect sense to end things with.

Fortnite update v18.40 is just around the corner. This will be the last update of the season and will set things in motion for the grand finale. Naturally, players are curious to know whether the Black Hole will be making a return.

Several leaks point towards the return of the Black Hole in Fortnite

There have been multiple leaks pointing towards the return of the Black Hole in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8. The most recent one comes from the sounds made by the Convergence at the center of the map.

If players listen to the sound closely, they can hear that a part of it sounds extremely similar to the one made by the Black Hole.

If this isn't enough to convince Loopers, the strongest evidence comes from the game files. Dataminers have noticed that the hotfix that makes the game load directly into the Fortnite Black Hole, is back.

Clearly, this is not a coincidence, and the transition does have an important role to play in the ongoing season.

HYPEX @HYPEX The Blackhole has been updated again yesterday, they added back the hotfix that makes the game load you directly into the Blackhole.



And so many people are speculating that next Season is Chapter 3 due to these hints, do y'all thing it's really gonna happen? 👀 The Blackhole has been updated again yesterday, they added back the hotfix that makes the game load you directly into the Blackhole.And so many people are speculating that next Season is Chapter 3 due to these hints, do y'all thing it's really gonna happen? 👀 https://t.co/YbobiRvr8d

Apart from these two obvious hints, there are many hints throughout the season that point towards the total destruction of the island. This will certainly be followed by Chapter 3, and the Black Hole will return in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8, to help with the transition.

Will the Fortnite Black Hole be in Chapter 2 Season 8 live event?

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 live event is only a few days away. Epic Games has slowly started adding files for the same. A placeholder for the event timer already seems to be in place with more information to follow once the update v18.40 is out.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Although fans might be wary of seeing a repetitive Chapter-ending, Fortnite might very well have a perfect explanation for it. For now, it is extremely likely that the Black Hole is coming back to Chapter 2 Season 8.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan