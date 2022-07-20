Is Fortnite bringing back Pump Shotgun? New viral tweet explained

The Fortnite community was seemingly ecstatic over a new Twitter revelation. Based on the alleged leak, the developers were all set to bring back the beloved Pump Shotgun into the game.

Their delusory happiness didn't last long, as the tweet was soon rendered fake.

The upheaval in the community came after a Twitter user posted a supposed screenshot of their conversation with the official Fortnite Twitter handle. In the discussion, they had asked the developers if they were bringing the old shotgun meta back to the title.

The tweet soon garnered traction and went viral.

The Pump Shotgun, one of the most beloved weapons in Fortnite history, outperforms any other firearm in the shotgun meta. This pump-action high damage inflicting gun has been the first choice of users for close-quarter combats.

However, it was vaulted for the latest season.

Fake tweet disrupts Fortnite community

The Twitter user apparently took it upon themselves to ask Fortnite how many likes it would take for them to bring the OG Pump Shotgun and old shotgun meta back into the game.

According to the post, the developers responded with '3000 likes,' to which the user replied, 'it's impossible.' A screenshot of the conversation was later posted on Twitter.

DTR SastoK 🦋 @SastoKFn ... I Hope @fortnitegame see this tweet and keeps its promise! Wtf LFG we are crazy...i am speechless about the power that twitter have and especcially the power of the FN Comm...I am truly gratefull for all the support and passion all of u put to achieve our goal... I Hope @fortnitegame see this tweet and keeps its promise! Wtf LFG we are crazy...i am speechless about the power that twitter have and especcially the power of the FN Comm...I am truly gratefull for all the support and passion all of u put to achieve our goal😍... I Hope @fortnitegame see this tweet and keeps its promise!

The user had asked people to 'make it possible.' The tweet soon went viral and crossed the 3000 likes threshold in moments.

The community soon started rejoicing the return of the legend until some astute users marred it. They realized the conversation was fabricated, and the tweet turned out to be a feeble attempt at gaining clout.

Users were quick to stumble upon the fact that Fortnite's official Twitter handle doesn't offer an option to chat with them. In fact, the same is the case with the majority of popular Twitter handles.

It serves as an added layer of protection against unwanted and bothersome texts.

As soon as the post was rendered fake, the community rushed in to dissect the tweet to discount any possibility of it being genuine. Upon scrutinizing the post, a glaring problem surfaced.

The screenshot bore the footer 'Twitter for Android,' while the app's user interface was that of an iOs device.

FireBlast @fireblast74 @SastoKFn @FortniteGame Twitter for Android and the Iphone thing.... of course its real @SastoKFn @FortniteGame Twitter for Android and the Iphone thing.... of course its real https://t.co/OAjlKr4Qot

After this divulgence, the tweet was confirmed to be fake. Although the community was disheartened, it rushed to put the user in their place.

The post was bombarded with an overabundance of comments. While most stated that the tweet was fake, some outraged loopers took the other way out and colorfully belittled the user for posting such content.

Gizz alt @GizzxAUx @SastoKFn @FortniteGame Bro just stop. Every single one of your tweets are just impression farms. Bros tryna get clout the wrong way @SastoKFn @FortniteGame Bro just stop. Every single one of your tweets are just impression farms. Bros tryna get clout the wrong way

However, a few players thought that the post was genuine and that Fortnite would bring back the OG shotgun. This incident is a testament to the fact that the community is very prudent regarding leaks and speculations.

Even though the tweet got hype for some time, it was soon shot down by those who love the game.

The incident also casts light upon the pitfalls of leaks. Gamers should avoid such clout chasers and only rely on established leakers like HYPEX and ShiinaBR for their dose of new leaks and upcoming developments.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far