Is Fortnite Chapter 3 playable on Mac and other Apple devices?

The Fortnite ban on iOS devices shook the gaming industry in August 2020. After Epic Games began offering an external payment option to avoid Apple's 30% fee, the game was removed from the App Store.

Unfortunately, given the ban, the game cannot be played directly on any Mac or Apple device. While GeForce Now could potentially be used to play the game, it's not the most immersive experience for fans.

As it stands, the game is still banned from the App Store and that's unlikely to change anytime soon. With Epic Games and Apple still trying to figure out what to do next, things can take a long time.

Sadly, apart from GeForce Now, there is no valid way to download the game on iOS devices. While a few content creators may state otherwise, it's far from the truth.

Is GeForce Now a sustainable way to play Fortnite?

Currently, the application does not seem to be a sustainable way to play Fortnite. With many users complaining of performance issues, massive FPS drops, and stuttering, the future is uncertain for the time being.

ahmed @ahmxd7x I played Fortnite on GeForce Now after a couple days and i’m not sure what’s been done but my FPS is displayed as 30 - 50 which means my actual FPS is 15 - 25 which is less than half of what’s promised. @NVIDIAGFN I played Fortnite on GeForce Now after a couple days and i’m not sure what’s been done but my FPS is displayed as 30 - 50 which means my actual FPS is 15 - 25 which is less than half of what’s promised. @NVIDIAGFN https://t.co/mX0Zu3zASf

Nevertheless, given how things stand, it's the only way to play the game. A more pressing matter of concern is whether Apple will allow the game to run via the application indefinitely.

Given the strained relationship between all parties, it's hard to say how long this arrangement will last. In the meantime, both Epic Games and Apple continue to lose out on millions of dollars worth of potential revenue.

When will Epic Games and Apple come to an agreement?

Following the court verdict, Epic Games filed an appeal against the ruling. As a result, Apple blacklisted Fortnite from the App Store for five years. To put this into perspective, PC and Android players will be well into Chapter 5 by the time iOS players rejoin - and that's only if the companies can come to a decision.

Fortnite Leaks & News @FortniteBRFeed



This is a sad time for IOS players ☹️



Tim Sweeney stated that Fortnite will not return to IOS until they’re allowed to implement their own payment system. Epic Games has lost the lawsuit with Apple.This is a sad time for IOS players ☹️Tim Sweeney stated that Fortnite will not return to IOS until they’re allowed to implement their own payment system. #Fortnite Epic Games has lost the lawsuit with Apple.This is a sad time for IOS players ☹️Tim Sweeney stated that Fortnite will not return to IOS until they’re allowed to implement their own payment system. #Fortnite https://t.co/uRekZQNoXz

While this is upsetting for fans, given that both of these tech giants have enough to sustain their business models, the monetary loss from Fortnite is not a real concern.

Furthermore, with more PC players swelling their ranks within the game in Chapter 3, business seems to be booming for Epic Games. However, until the latest revenue statistics and analytical data do not become available, proper metrics cannot be discussed.

Edited by Saman