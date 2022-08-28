Is Fortnite worth starting for newbies in 2022?

Fortnite, which has been around for almost five years now, is one of the best Battle Royale games today. Despite new players thronging the game daily, some gaming enthusiasts are reluctant to foray into it. Thus, this poses the question: Is Fortnite worth starting for newbies?

Behind all of its convoluted timelines and multi-versal lore, Fortnite is a fun-to-play Battle Royale (BR) game. Players who are aware of the BR format should feel right at home, and for those who aren't, the game's learning curve is rather easy.

While it is not at all necessary for players to be involved in Fortnite's epic timeline to enjoy the game, the knowledge only extols the gameplay. The game is available across all major gaming consoles and has an active and supportive community. The game has multiple modes for players to choose from.

Fortnite is still an excellent game for newbies

Fortnite has a very evolved timeline and a plethora of characters, but this should not pose any impediment for new players. There are multiple online resources that can easily explain the entire timeline. New players can familiarize themselves with the basic outline of the lore in a matter of minutes.

The game is infamous for its skill set requisites, and this discourages many players from entering the exciting multiverse of Fortnite. The game's learning curve is similar to any other game - once players start the game, they will find it quite enjoyable. However, it will require some practice to get adept at the title.

In recent years, the developers have introduced and modified a lot of mechanics and other aspects so the game can pander to new players. They have modified the Skill-Based Matchmaking to help players enjoy the game, and have introduced a new Zero Build mode to soften the learning curve further.

New Skill-Based Matchmaking (SBMM)

Skill-Based Matchmaking (SBMM) has been updated to retain new players. Earlier, matchmaking used to be based on the season's level, and at times would render the game lopsided. The developers have now introduced a new mechanic that assesses a player's overall performance and matches them accordingly.

Now, whenever players enter a match, they only have either bots or players of the same caliber in their lobby. Although the new SBMM has been met with dissent from older players, it does a good job of leveling the field for new players, as they no longer get outmatched by sweats.

Zero Build Mode

One thing that has always discouraged new players from starting Fortnite is the building. While it is a fresh and exciting concept, new players often feel inept when they see others building structures in a matter of seconds. They need not worry now.

Enter Zero Build Mode. New players can now enjoy the exciting gameplay and mechanics of the Battle Royale (BR) mode sans the complex building mechanics. The new mode is similar to the BR mode in every way, and players do not really miss out on anything. It is therefore a great place for new players to start playing the game.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the author's opinions.

