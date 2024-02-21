Is Lady Gaga getting a Fortnite Skin?

Fortnite is no stranger to high-profile collaborations and surprises, and it appears the game is about to make another groundbreaking addition to its storied cosmetic roster with global pop sensation Lady Gaga. In a recent post on Lady Gaga's X account, the singer confirmed that she will be coming to Fortnite as part of the Fortnite Festival Season 2 Event Pass.

The confirmation came via a hilarious tweet, where Lady Gaga questioned what Fortnite is while humorously misspelling the game's name. However, the singer took to X to rectify her mistake while accompanying the correction with a teaser for her upcoming in-game skin.

With Lady Gaga's unique music persona and stylistic flair, the crossover is set to be another milestone addition to the game's evolving landscape.

Lady Gaga is finally joining the Fortnite roster after years of speculation

Lady Gaga's in-game skin is expected to be included in the game as the central figure for Fortnite Festival Season 2, much like The Weeknd in the Festival game mode's Season 1 Event Pass.

This means players will be able to unlock and showcase the Lady Gaga skin as they progress through the Season 2 Event Pass, much like players could obtain the special style for The Weeknd through the Season 1 Event Pass.

In addition to the release of her in-game skin, players can also expect to see more of Lady Gaga's music in the game in the form of new Jam Tracks for the Festival game mode. This will not only add to the already detailed Jam Track collection that the game has racked up so far but also allow players to fully embody Lady Gaga by performing her songs on the Main Stage.

The collaboration between the game and Lady Gaga has been in the air for a long time, with rumors first circulating online when the game collaborated with Ariana Grande to bring the Rift Tour live event in Chapter 2 Season 7.

While the rumors did not come to fruition then, Lady Gaga will soon be joining forces with the game once Festival Season 1 ends on March 8, 2024.

For now, the community eagerly anticipates the Lady Gaga skin and the content that will accompany it in the Festival game mode's Season 2, with the collaboration promising to bring the singer's dramatic flair to the Festival.

