"Is this the op aim assist yous talk about?": Fortnite PlayStation player debunks the myth behind aim assist on consoles

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 has brought about numerous updates and changes, including adjustments to the long-debated aim assist on consoles. A new clip by Reddit user u/Chris908, showcases an experience in a Battle Royale match that challenges the popular perception of aim assist as an overpowered tool, leading them to ask:

"Is this the op aim assist yous talk about?"

Aim assist has always been a topic of contention within the Fortnite community, with many players expressing how aim assist on consoles is too strong and needs to be nerfed. As Fortnite has evolved over the seasons, the aim assist has been heavily moderated, with Epic Games always adjusting the aim assist to satisfy all players.

However, the new Reddit clip by u/Chris908 highlights how aim assist has outgrown its perceived overpowered nature.

"I didn't hit a single bullet I felt like a bot"- The Fortnite community gives its take on the current state of aim assist on consoles

In the Reddit clip, u/Chris908, armed with mythic weapons with optimal Weapon Mods, encounters an opponent during a solo match. Attempting to put the mythic weapons to use, the player opens with a pump shotgun shot before switching to their mythic assault rifle. While u/Chris908 was hoping for aim assist to help them out due to its perceived advantages, every single shot from the assault rifle missed, leading to their demise.

The clip posted by u/Chris908 reignites the crucial conversation about how potent aim assist on consoles is. Contrary to some perceptions within the Fortnite community, u/Chris908's experience showcases that aim assist may not be as powerful as often believed. While aim assist remains a valuable tool, console players must still rely on precision and skill to secure eliminations.

The community has been swift regarding their reactions to the clip posted by u/Chris908. Many players agree with the player's sentiment, asserting that aim assist on consoles, while helpful, does not guarantee success. While some recounted similar experiences with aim assist not proving as helpful as before, others were helpful in their approach and provided insight and suggestions into how players can improve their aim assist and overall gameplay.

Here are some of the most notable reactions from the community:

As aim assist on consoles evolves with Fortnite's ever-changing nature, Epic Games will continue to fine-tune the game's mechanics to ensure an even playing field for players. Aim Assist's shifting landscape aims to strike a balance between keyboard-mouse and controller inputs, providing a satisfying experience for players across all platforms.

