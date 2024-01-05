Fortnite leaks suggest that new Weapons Mods are in development

According to the latest Fortnite leaks, it would seem that Epic Games is hard at work creating new Weapons Mods. They were introduced to the game at the start of Chapter 1 after being in development for three years. As such, they add a lot of customizability to the game, with players being able to alter weapons as they see fit and change how they function in battle.

They have added a lot of variety to the gameplay, and by the looks of it, Epic Games is planning to add up to 12 new Weapons Mods. These include mods for categories that are present in-game alongside a brand-new category.

Fortnite leaks suggest up to 12 new Weapons Mods are being worked on

According to the Fortnite leaks provided by leaker/data miner Wensoing, Epic Games is working on 12 new Fortnite Weapon Mods. Some will be for categories that already exist in-game, while others will be part of a new upcoming category.

Want to know what items might feature in the shop tomorrow? Check out our predictions for tomorrow's Fortnite Item Shop

With them still being in development, some of the information in this article may change. However, for the time being, these are the final mods that are expected to make it to the game based on the latest Fortnite leaks.

Here is the complete list for upcoming Weapon Mods for existing categories alongside potential benefits:

Expand Tweet

Weapon Barrels/Muzzles:

Muzzle Breach - Compensate recoil

Long Barrel - Precision aiming

Fire Barrel - Burning damage

Triple Barrel - Multi-shot

Weapon Magazines:

Overload Mag - Bullets deal extra damage

Extended Mag - Extra bullets

Quick Mag - Fewer bullets but faster reload

Weapon Under Barrels:

Speed Foregrip - Faster ADS

Here is the complete list for upcoming Weapon Mods for the upcoming category alongside potential benefits:

Expand Tweet

Weapon AMPs:

Automatic Fire - Turns any weapon full automatic

Crit Damage Multiplier - Increases headshot multiplier for any weapon

Flaming Bullets - Bullet starts a fire whenever it lands, could set opponents ablaze as well

Restores Stamina - Landing a shot on enemy target restore player's stamina

When could these new Weapon Mods be added to Fortnite?

Although these Fortnite leaks do provide an insight into what players can expect, there is not timeline in place. Since modding is fairly new in the game, Epic Games will not want to add too many mods at once. They would likely want to spread things out over the course of time to keep things fresh.

As such, these new and upcoming Weapons Mods will probably be added in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 or later on. As mentioned previously, with the community just getting used to modding, adding them now would make things feel cluttered. On that note, when they are added to the game, the category called Weapon AMPs is going to be rather interesting and could shake up the gameplay dynamics.

The Battle Bus is heading into Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 soon! Check out the final Fortnite item shop today!