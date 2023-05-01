Is Peter Griffin actually in Fortnite Chapter 4? Debunking the viral tweet

Is Peter Griffin in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2? The short answer would be no. Despite there being leaks pertaining to Family Guy in the files, Peter Griffin is not yet in-game. However, some would suggest otherwise, and this is thanks to a viral tweet that has been doing its rounds on Twitter since April 30, 2023. The tweet in question showcases Peter Griffin on Spawn Island.

In the picture, several snapshots of the character can be seen jumping, emoting, and walking around with a Harvesting Tool. Although the image is of extremely low quality, it looks real nonetheless. That being said, the image was indeed photoshopped and was likely uploaded as a practical joke. However, given how in-demand the skin is, the community took note of the tweet and helped make it go viral.

Peter Griffin in Fortnite has been trending on Twitter, and it's all thanks to the viral tweet

albert @albert12798 what happened to fortnite ??? what happened to fortnite ??? https://t.co/bO8S0P3KQe

Following the viral tweet, fans took to Twitter to once again raise the demand for the Peter Griffin skin. Although this has been happening for quite some time, every now and again, there's a surge of traffic online that helps promote this trend on social media.

Given that the viral tweet has over 3,600,000 views and 43,500 likes, it's clear that the community badly wants Peter Griffin in Fortnite. Since this is a recurring theme, it is not a fluke either. With Family Guy Season 21 wrapping up, there's all the more reason for fans to demand a skin. Here's what users had to say about Peter Griffin being in Fortnite:

boah @noahpickle7 @FortniteGame Give us Peter griffin fortnite please @FortniteGame Give us Peter griffin fortnite please

.🆓 @_0_Name_0_ @CSwirlpapi @albert12798 Pretty much everyone is in fortnite now, except for Peter Griffin @CSwirlpapi @albert12798 Pretty much everyone is in fortnite now, except for Peter Griffin 😅

Love the Toronto Raptors @TheRaptorFan2 that’s the only thing left to make this the greatest game of all time @FortniteGame Give us Peter Griffin Fortnite pleasethat’s the only thing left to make this the greatest game of all time @FortniteGame Give us Peter Griffin Fortnite please😭😭 that’s the only thing left to make this the greatest game of all time🙏💯

Kevin Goodger @KevinGoodger I’d pay 20 dollars for a Peter Griffin Fortnite skin tbh I’d pay 20 dollars for a Peter Griffin Fortnite skin tbh

From the comments, it's clear to see that everyone wants the character to be a part of the metaverse. However, as it stands, Epic Games is yet to confirm whether or not they are working on the Peter Griffin skin. While it can be speculated that a collaboration with Family Guy is in the works, there's no confirmation on the skin.

Why is there no confirmation regarding a Peter Griffin skin in Fortnite?

GMatrixGames @GMatrixGames



Via me and twitter.com/GMatrixGames/s… GMatrixGames @GMatrixGames FrenchFry Backbling texture FrenchFry Backbling texture https://t.co/1oCCM5aUvA As of a few updates ago, Epic is still working on cosmetics codenamed FrenchFry. A new ID of a cosmetic is CID_TBD_Athena_Commando_M_FrenchFry. This codename has been long speculated to be related to Family Guy.Via me and @FN_Assist As of a few updates ago, Epic is still working on cosmetics codenamed FrenchFry. A new ID of a cosmetic is CID_TBD_Athena_Commando_M_FrenchFry. This codename has been long speculated to be related to Family Guy.Via me and @FN_Assist twitter.com/GMatrixGames/s…

While there are several reasons that come to mind as to why there's no confirmation of a Peter Griffin skin, the main one is likely to have to do with proportions. Given that larger skins will have bigger hitboxes, this would make the Peter Griffin skin pay-to-lose much like Miss Bunny Penny.

While it will no doubt look amazing in-game, players will find themselves at a distinct disadvantage. While an easy workaround would be to change the proportions of the character, this would ruin the entire esthetic charm and appeal of the skin.

That said, in all probability, while a collaboration with Family Guy may occur during Chapter 4, it may be limited to supporting cosmetic items. Only Back Blings, Wraps, Gliders, and Harvesting Tools can be implemented. Having characters from Family Guy added in-game as Outfits is very much out of the question.

