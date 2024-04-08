"Is Ranked just filled with cheaters": Fortnite community reacts as players team up in Solos

Fortnite's competitive landscape is like no other. It's filled with skilled players battling it out to be the last one standing as the storm closes in and forces players to interact with each other. However, this highly competitive experience can fundamentally be ruined by one simple thing: teaming. This is a concept that is as old as the game itself but has been growing in prominence in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2.

This issue was highlighted in a recent Reddit clip shared by u/waltersob, where the player can be seen in a solo Ranked Zero Build match wearing the Michael Myers skin and navigating a top-five scenario. As the player quickly dispatched an Aphrodite-clad enemy, they got ready to face the remaining foes.

However, they were surprised when they were ambushed by two players, wearing the Runway Racer skin and the Korra skin, and swiftly eliminated. They continued to spectate the enemies and witnessed them not shooting at each other but rather helping each other out, leading u/waltersob to question:

"Is Ranked just filled with cheaters?"

Comments from the community (Reddit/waltersob)

The Reddit post attracted a lot of frustration from the Fortnite community, with Reddit user u/Extreme-Plantain542 expressing how teaming in Gold Ranked Zero Build is a "skill issue". To this, Reddit user u/Lo-Walk_Is_Offline highlighted how this is becoming an increasingly common phenomenon during Ranked Fortnite matches.

Reddit user u/death_lad questioned how players could even cheat since it can be incredibly difficult for two players to get into the same match. They also expressed their confusion at the teaming players continuing to play despite being the only two players remaining in the match.

Highlighting the prominent presence of cheaters and their frustrations with the use of aimbot, Reddit user u/geekofio commented:

"Yep, I gave up. There's too many aimbot cheaters and Epic isn't doing anything about it. Just enjoying unranked until next season."

How to effectively combat teaming in Fortnite?

Everyone knows that going up against teaming players in 1v1 battles isn't the best; it can immensely hurt the experience. While there is no concrete solution to completely remove teaming from Fortnite matches, there are certain steps you can follow to take a stand against teaming.

The first and most effective way to combat teaming and cheating, in general, is to report these players to Epic Games, who have been known to swiftly ban cheaters even in the middle of matches. Additionally, when it comes to gameplay, a way to have a chance when going against two teamed-up players is to have a hired Fortnite NPC with you for support.

While these solutions may not resolve your issues with teaming entirely, they can offer some form of respite when going against players employing unfair means.

