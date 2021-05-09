It looks like Fortnite is coming back to Apple devices

As the court battle between Epic Games and Apple heats up, reports suggest that Fortnite may be returning to Apple devices soon. The game was removed from the App Store last August due to a disagreement between the two companies.

While both parties went to court with respect to the issue, players on iOS were denied access to Fortnite and forced to shift to other platforms or stop playing the game entirely.

Nvidia has plans for Fortnite on Apple

According to Apple Insider, fans may see Fortnite returning to Apple devices sometime in October. Nvidia plans to bring Fortnite to Apple devices via their cloud gaming service, GeForce NOW.

The service went live in October last year and was supposed to feature Fortnite at launch as well. However, the PC version of the game wasn't optimized for touch, and thus, the launch was delayed.

So #Fortnite is expected to return to iOS in October on GeForce NOW pic.twitter.com/NzBaCVtmFC — VenomLeaks - Fortnite Leaks (@VenomLeaks) May 8, 2021

According to Nvidia's Aashish Patel, the touch-friendly version of Fortnite could possibly go live in October for users on the Nvidia GeForce NOW platform. However, this date is more of speculation because there hasn't been any official confirmation from Epic or Nvidia regarding the same.

Fortnite iOS coming back? Let’s go #FreeFortnite — Vodsz (@VodszFN) May 7, 2021

Surprisingly enough, Epic has not launched Fortnite on any other cloud-based gaming service until now. As per the report from Apple Insider, the publisher and Nvidia have an agreement in place that allows the former to receive 100% of the revenue generated from the in-game purchases that players make on GeForce NOW. Apparently, players can also play Fortnite on the platform without logging into their Nvidia account.

Regarding the trial, the community is siding with Epic. When it commenced, the #freeFortnite hashtag began trending on Twitter, showing how popular the game is even among its Apple user base.

Fortnite will be returning through NVIDIA on IOS!



GeForce Now game streaming service. and it sets to release for potentially October.#Fortnite — Twea - Fortnite Leaks (@TweaBR) May 8, 2021

Having said that, it's highly likely that the game will return to Apple devices at some point in time, thanks to the Nvidia GeForce NOW. Still, the lack of an officially estimated time is somewhat of a concern for the entire community.