Klombos to return in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 as per leaks

With Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 set to end in a couple of days, players are looking forward to Chapter 3 Season 3, and for good reason. There are plenty of leaks, rumors, and bits of information that suggest the next season will be one for the ages.

Indiana Jones and Darth Vader might grace the battle pass, the map will potentially undergo a few significant changes, the NPCs and characters will be brand new, and the storyline will likely be very different.

A new leak suggests that fan-favorite Klombos from Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 might be on the way, too. Here's what players need to know.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 might bring back Klombos

Klombos were first introduced in Chapter 3 Season 1, when the snow melted. Their happy smiles and propensity for sneezing out good loot made them an instant fan-favorite.

They were a big part of that season, with weekly challenges and milestone challenges being dedicated to Klombos and Klomberries. At the onset of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2, it seemed that Klombos had gone back into hibernation.

Story continues below ad

Throughout the current season, there were many indicators that Klombos would return. Their mounds have been spotted in various locations all across the island, and Klomberries returned to the bushes that were previously dried up.

There were even secret challenges for Klomberries and Klombos, which made a lot of people happy, hoping that the creatures might finally return to the game in full capacity.

However, that never happened. The secret quests were disabled, and the Klombos never left their mounds. With the season ending on June 4, it seems very unlikely that they will make it out before then.

However, given all of that information, their return is very likely. The leaks and the evidence found on the island can't be ignored. Plus, the Klombo mounds have been moving, as leakers have recently discovered.

It seems that they've been moving closer to the Doomsday device outside of Tilted Towers. The fact that Epic Games has been changing things about Klombos indicates that they are coming back in some capacity.

Story continues below ad

The Collider (Image via Epic Games)

However, when that comes to be is anyone's guess. Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 is the most likely possibility, but an appearance at the end of this season can't be ruled out as they're clearly enamored by the Collider.

The Collider is supposedly going to destroy the island and potentially wipe out The Seven. The island is the Klombos' home, so they might not take kindly to that. There's also the possibility that they fight for the Imagined Order. It would be heartbreaking for players to have to fight their beloved dinosaurs, but it can't be ruled out.

Story continues below ad

HYPEX @HYPEX Epic are working on making Klombos killable, as of now they're working on making them drop a special version of meat and 15 different types of loot including: Ammo, Mats, Consumables & maybe weapons. That's why they added that "NPC Meat" item yesterday. Epic are working on making Klombos killable, as of now they're working on making them drop a special version of meat and 15 different types of loot including: Ammo, Mats, Consumables & maybe weapons. That's why they added that "NPC Meat" item yesterday. https://t.co/ARX5WZjsjN

Klombos are moving towards the Collider for some reason, and it could be to protect it. Right now, there's no indication of what they're going to do or when they'll be seen again.

The Fortnite Collision live event will take place on June 4 at 4.00 pm EST, so players will get to see if Klombos will be a part of it or if they're coming next season soon.

Note: This information is based on leaks and has not been confirmed.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far