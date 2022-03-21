Leaked Fortnite footage shows a new game-breaking explosive set to arrive in Chapter 3 Season 2

Epic Games plans for fans to have a 'blast' in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2, with the introduction of Tanks and a new game-breaking explosive set to arrive soon. Footage of the upcoming Homing Launcher was recently leaked, and it seems like it will certainly be a fan favorite weapon as soon as it launches.

The Imagined Order has finally drilled its way through to the flipside in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2. As the Seven face an unprecedented threat, they need all hands on deck to save Zero Point and protect the loop.

Loopers will have access to new and upgraded artillery as a host of weapons arrive in the new season. Several powerful weapons, including C4, have been unvaulted to provide an explosive start to the season.

Everything we know about the Homing Launcher in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

The Homing Launcher is the latest weapon in a series of explosives in the battle royale. Unlike the Rocket Launcher and Grenade Launcher, it requires less precision. However, it is also not as broken as the Guided Missile once was.

This new explosive weapon can lock onto vehicles and targets, making it extremely precise. However, it also takes a while for the projectile to reach the target, which makes it easy to avoid. Regardless, the blast radius and damage of the launcher makes it pretty broken and a must-have item in your inventory.

Hopefully, Epic Games will release the Homing Launcher in Chapter 3 Season 2 once the building mechanism is back. Without being able to build structures, dodging these missiles would be really difficult, and would cause extreme chaos on the island.

If the launcher is released only after the building resumes, players can expect it to arrive after the first week of the season's release.

All new weapons in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

The all-new season known as 'Resistance,' has a lot to offer, including exciting new weapons. Players already have a red-dot AUG and will soon get another Thermal AR. Apart from these, a new 'single-barrel break-action' shotgun is also arriving soon and will be a one-shot weapon in close-range.

With all these new weapons arriving in the game, the Homing Launcher in Fortnite is certainly going to be the cherry on top. It would be interesting to see what the go-to inventory is for most players and whether the new weapon set will take over the meta.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan