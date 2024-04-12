LEGO Fortnite Block Floor Is Lava: UEFN map code, how to play, and more

With the introduction of the Unreal Editor for Fortnite for the LEGO Fortnite game mode, creators are now being empowered to run their imaginations wild and create experiences that stray far from the game mode's usual sandbox and survival roots. With the Floor Is Lava recently returning to Battle Royale with the 'Midas Presents: Floor Is Lava' LTM, there is no better time to experience this classic game mode in a world filled with LEGO bricks.

That is where the LEGO Block Floor Is Lava map comes in. Built by Fortnite Creator gako, this map brings the iconic Floor Is Lava vibe to the LEGO game mode. This article will break down how players can find the LEGO Block Floor Is Lava map and experience the madness from a blocky perspective.

Everything you need to know about the LEGO Fortnite Block Floor Is Lava map

UEFN map code

Players can compete against up to 16 players in the LEGO Block Floor Is Lava map. (Image via MBT on YouTube)

With the LEGO UEFN experiences receiving a massive push from the developers and the community alike, you shouldn't have a problem finding the LEGO Block Floor Is Lava map on the Discover menu among all the other Creative maps.

However, if you want to skip the hassle and get straight into the LEGO action, you can make your way to the search icon in the top left corner of the main Fortnite Battle Royale lobby.

Here, you will find a search bar prompting you to enter the designated UEFN map code of LEGO Fortnite Block Floor Is Lava map: 4430-9989-3460. Once you've entered the assigned map code, you can hit confirm.

This will change your current game mode to the LEGO Block Floor Is Lava map, and your character will be transformed into their LEGO Minifigure counterpart. You are now ready to get into a public lobby and get started on the classic experience.

How to play

Players have to navigate different complex structures (Image via MBT on YouTube)

Once you load into a match on the LEGO Block Floor Is Lava map, you will spawn on a platform with players you will compete against. After the timer ends and a round begins, everyone will be transported to an arena with different structures.

Unlike its Battle Royale counterpart, like the Midas Presents Floor Is Lava LTM, the map emphasizes parkour and maneuverability over combat, and players have to navigate different structures to escape from the lava rising from below.

There are over 25 different levels, so players have a lot of different strategies to explore. Additionally, like most UEFN experiences, the LEGO Block Floor Is Lava map provides a lot of XP for the Battle Pass, allowing you to progress through the tiers.

