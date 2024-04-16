LEGO Fortnite Block Royale: UEFN map code, how to play, and more

While the LEGO Fortnite game mode's survival and sandbox elements have surely captivated players ever since its release, even shattering records, many were left yearning for an actual Battle Royale experience in a world filled with LEGO blocks. Now, thanks to the introduction of the Unreal Editor in Fortnite for the LEGO game mode, creators can make this dream come true.

This is exactly what the LEGO Block Royale map does. Created by Fortnite Creator benplays, the map brings the game's classic Battle Royale roots to the LEGO game mode, throwing players into a battle to be the last duo standing. This article will break down how you can find the LEGO Block Royale map and experience a new perspective of Battle Royale gameplay.

Everything you need to know about the LEGO Fortnite Block Royale map

The Block Royale experience features a massive map (Image via ESPIRITGAME on YouTube)

UEFN map code

Since Epic Games usually has dedicated sections for the community's favorite LEGO Islands, the LEGO Block Royale map should be relatively easy to spot among the other Creative maps on the Discover menu. However, to skip the hassle of browsing through hundreds of maps, make your way to the search icon in the top left corner of the main Fortnite Battle Royale lobby.

Here, you will see a search bar prompting you to enter the designated UEFN map code for the LEGO Block Royale map: 4184-8434-4406. Once you've entered the assigned map code, you can hit confirm. This will change your current game mode to the LEGO Block Royale map and transform your character into its LEGO Minifigure counterpart. You can now ready up to enter a match and get started on your LEGO Battle Royale experience.

How to play

You can use LEGO weapons to fight enemies (Image via BenPlays on YouTube)

Once you load into a match on the LEGO Block Royale map, you will spawn on the game mode's version of Spawn Island before being teleported way up into the sky into a controlled freefall toward the Block Royale map. You can choose the location of your landing, and you will already be equipped with certain items like the Slurp Juice and the Grappler.

The goal of this map is simple: to be the last one standing. You can navigate various structures and buildings akin to the usual Battle Royale map to protect yourself and fight off enemies as the storm slowly pushes all the players together.

