How to make Grappler in LEGO Fortnite: Easy steps explained

In LEGO Fortnite's expansive open world, the need for efficient travel cannot be ignored. Running on foot may not always cut it, and the Grappler can be a game-changer for players. The Grappler allows for a swift and dynamic means of getting around the map, and you can get your hands on this utility item by following a few easy steps.

This article will take you through how you can craft and use the Grappler and add an extra layer of mobility and maneuverability to your in-game journey through the LEGO Fortnite landscape.

Steps to crafting a Grappler in LEGO Fortnite

1) Collect all the required components

Copper Bars (Image via Gamers Heroes on YouTube)

Before you embark on your journey to craft the Grappler, you need to make sure you have a Crafting Bench and that the Crafting Bench is upgraded to the Rare tier, as this unlocks the recipe to craft the Grappler.

Once you have the Crafting Bench ready, you need to collect the required resources for the Grappler recipe, like Copper Bars. Here's a list of all the ingredients you will need for the Grappler and how you can get them:

10x Cord: You can craft this using a Loom.

3x Blast Powder: You can acquire this by defeating Pirate Skeletons found on the beach.

3x Copper Bars: You can craft this by smelting Brightstone in a Metal Smelter.

2) Craft a Grappler at the Crafting Bench

Crafting the Grappler (Image via Perfect Score on YouTube)

Once you have all the components required, you can make your way to your LEGO Fortnite village and access the upgraded Rare Crafting Bench. Once you're in the Crafting Bench menu, look for the Grappler recipe, and keep in mind that it is a Rare tier item.

Upon finding the recipe for the Grappler, insert the necessary materials - Copper Bars, Blast Powder, and Cord - aligning with the quantities in the crafting recipe for the Grappler. After this, all you have to do is confirm the crafting process, and once that has been completed, you can collect your new Grappler, one of the best mobility items in the game mode.

It is important to keep in mind that each Grappler comes with a finite number of uses, which is capped at 10, so you are encouraged to plan your journeys accordingly.

You should also consider bringing more than one Grappler for more extended adventures, allowing you to strategically cover ground, especially when navigating complex terrains or exploring distant biomes in LEGO Fortnite.

