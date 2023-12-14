How to get Blast Powder in LEGO Fortnite: Easy steps explained

LEGO Fortnite delivers an enjoyable gaming experience by allowing you to immerse yourself in its universe according to your preferences. It grants you the freedom to build anything you desire, but it's crucial to ensure your inventory is stocked with useful items to fulfill your creative wishes. While you can discover items by opening chests or interacting with NPCs, some require you to explore areas or defeat enemies.

One such item is Blast Powder, which necessitates killing entities to obtain. The likelihood of getting it randomly is minimal. Hence, this guide will provide you with both the locations and uncomplicated methods to acquire Blast Powder in LEGO Fortnite.

Steps to obtain Blast Powder in LEGO Fortnite

1) Go the the Desert Biome

Make your way towards the Desert biome. (Image via Epic Games)

To obtain Blast Powder in LEGO Fortnite, head to the Desert Biome, easily located on your map. Ensure it's nighttime when you enter the area, and keep a lookout for Skeleton enemies. They commonly spawn during the night, making it the optimal time to collect the item.

2) Eliminate Skeleton enemies

Explore to find skeleton enemies. (Image via Epic Games)

These Skeletons come in various appearances, such as cowboys or those wielding crossbows. Be prepared with high tier weapons as Skeletons are formidable, and come armed with crossbows and swords.

3) Pick up Blast Powder

The Skelton enemies will drop Blast Powder. (Image via Epic Games)

Engage in battles against the Skeletons, and upon defeat, they will drop Blast Powder. Take advantage of the nighttime in the Desert Biome to locate and battle them, but exercise caution as you may encounter them in groups.

4) Other ways to obtain Blast Powder

Blast Powder is also obtainable in the Beach Biome. When exploring this area, be on the lookout for Pirate Skeletons. Similar to the Desert Biome, these skeletal foes emerge during the nighttime, and defeating them will yield Blast Powder. Maximize your collection by actively seeking and eliminating as of these entities as possible.

Alternatively, you can discover this resource by opening chests scattered throughout the LEGO land. The chances of obtaining Blast Powder from chests are slim, and a more efficient method is to defeat Skeleton enemies in the Desert and Beach biomes. Once you amass an adequate amount, you can then proceed to craft TNT.

