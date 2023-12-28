LEGO Fortnite content creator Mustard Plays recreates three classic memes

In a humorous and creative venture, LEGO Fortnite content creator Mustard Plays recently took on the challenge of bringing three classic memes from internet culture to life within the LEGO Fortnite universe. The result of this venture was an entertaining and delightful fusion of gaming creativity and internet humor, with the entire experience being captured in a clip posted on X.

The LEGO game mode has become a hub for multiple creative ventures as players explore the vast landscape and experiment. This is evident in Mustard Plays' attempts at bringing these iconic memes to life.

Mustard Plays recreates iconic memes in LEGO Fortnite

Mustard Plays kicks off the series of meme recreation with the Nana dance meme. Embodying the spirit of the meme, Mustard Plays' LEGO Fortnite Peely showcases some slick dance moves, capturing the essence of the animated internet sensation.

Taking a more creative approach to the meme recreation, Mustard Plays delved into recreating the iconic Disaster Girl meme. This iconic meme features an innocent girl with a sinister look on her face smiling at the camera while a house burns to the ground in the backdrop.

For this meme, Mustard Plays meticulously crafted a scene, complete with a house and a humorous touch of dynamite strategically placed for a LEGO-style catastrophe, mirroring the essence of the original meme.

For the final twist, Mustard Plays set the stage for what initially seemed like an entirely different scenario but cleverly transitioned into the infamous Rick Roll meme. As the scene unfolded, accompanied by Rick Astley's hit song Never Gonna Give You Up, viewers were hilariously immersed in the unexpected recreation of the internet classic.

The boundless creative possibilities in LEGO Fortnite

Mustard Plays' recreation of these classic memes showcases how the LEGO game mode can allow players to explore creative avenues and build structures and vehicles.

While the game mode is still in its infancy, and there are many more updates to come, players have already demonstrated their creative prowess in the game mode. While some have built static structures that are impressive in their own right, others have taken a more unconventional approach, with one player even building a fully functional RV from Breaking Bad.

With all of these creations and ideas, it is clear that players can use LEGO Fortnite as their personal playground, with the game mode's building capabilities encouraging players to explore and experiment.

