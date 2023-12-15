How to make dynamite in LEGO Fortnite: Easy steps explained

LEGO Fortnite offers an array of distinctive gameplay features to tailor your adventure to your liking. The game provides abundant resources with which you can construct virtually anything, including dynamites.

Crafting dynamites requires several items, and it's a challenge to collect all of them while confronting and defeating enemies along the way.

This guide aims to assist you in successfully acquiring the essential items and crafting dynamites in LEGO Fortnite.

Steps to craft Dynamites in LEGO Fortnite

1) Items required for crafting dynamites

You will need Blast Powder and Knotroot Rod (Image via Epic Games)

To create dynamite in LEGO Fortnite, you'll need to gather the following components beforehand: Blast Powder and Knotroot Rod. Once you have these materials in your inventory, you'll unlock the crafting recipe for dynamite.

2) Locations of Blast Powder and Knotroot Rod

Blast Powder

Eliminate the skeleton enemies to obtain Blast Powder (Image via Epic Games)

To find Blast Powder, venture into the Desert biome. Upon arrival, confront hazardous Skeleton foes and eliminate them to obtain Blast Powder. Note that these skeletal adversaries primarily emerge during the nighttime, particularly in darkness.

Therefore, it is advisable to reach the Desert Biome during the night. Skeleton enemies may appear in groups or individually. Defeat as many as possible and collect the Blast Powder they drop.

Knotroot Rod

Inside the cave, search for nodes on the cave walls (Image via Epic Games)

To acquire the Knotroot Rod, navigate to the grassland cave. Once inside, search for nodes on the cave walls. Strike them with your weapon, causing them to emit sparks. Doing so repeatedly will shatter them, yielding the Knotroot Rod.

3) Now start crafting dynamites

After obtaining the necessary items, proceed to the Crafting Bench, access the Crafting Recipes, and choose the last option represented by an Arrow icon. Here, you will find the option to craft dynamites.

On the lower part of your screen, you will find the quantities of Blast Powders and Knotroot Rods. Begin the crafting process, and note that each Dynamite necessitates three Knotroot Rods and one Blast Powder.

While this may be a somewhat time-consuming endeavor, it adds an enjoyable dimension to the gaming experience. Employing dynamites to eliminate adversaries can spare you the effort of engaging in direct combat with them.

Additionally, you can implement a strategic approach by deploying dynamites to efficiently take down groups of enemies. Beyond targeting foes, you also have the option to disrupt the environment.

