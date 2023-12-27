LEGO Fortnite player builds working Breaking Bad RV

LEGO Fortnite is proving to be an innovative sandbox experience for players in Chapter 5 Season 1, and it has become a creative haven for players to explore and innovate. In a surprising display of creativity, a player named JollyAFrog crafted a fully functional Breaking Bad RV within the game mode, sparking excitement and nostalgia among fans of the show.

LEGO Fortnite allows players to experience a unique blend of creative and survival modes, encouraging them to let their imagination run wild and construct a plethora of different structures and vehicles. JollyAFrog used this opportunity to recreate the iconic RV from the critically acclaimed TV show Breaking Bad.

JollyAFrog builds a fully functional Breaking Bad RV in LEGO Fortnite

JollyAFrog's recreation of the RV from Breaking Bad is a captivating display of the community's creativity and imagination. Beyond its clear homage and faithful depiction of the RV design from the show, the LEGO RV also boasts full functionality within the game mode.

The interior of the RV also includes references to the TV show, with certain blue containers hinting at Walter White's blue product from the show and a sink that was a part of their cooking lab. These small yet impactful references make this creation even more enjoyable and fun for fans of the show.

The RV isn't just a static homage to the AMC drama, as it can seamlessly maneuver on land, navigate waterways, and even take flight with the addition of the appropriate amount of balloons. With these functionalities, JollyAFrog's LEGO Fortnite creation showcases the vast array of creative possibilities within the game mode.

The potential Fortnite x Breaking Bad collaboration

In a recent Chapter 5 Season 1 survey by Epic Games, the list of names suggested potential collaborations with future IPs and franchises. Walter White, Saul Goodman, and even Gus Fring are among these potential collaborations. The possible inclusion of these iconic characters would surely be a unique addition to the game's character roster.

The potential inclusion of elements from the iconic TV show in the survey will fuel speculation about an official crossover with the game and its universe. While the universe of Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul is intensely grounded in reality, characters from those shows coming to the game would undoubtedly be an unexpected yet unique addition.

As Epic Games explores potential collaborations with Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul, the community eagerly anticipates the convergence of Fortnite with Vince Gilligan's masterful television series.

