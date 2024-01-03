LEGO Fortnite player builds a functional helicopter, community left speeches

In LEGO Fortnite's ever-expansive world, creativity knows no bounds, and one player has left community members in awe by constructing a fully functional helicopter within the game. The innovative creation showcases the remarkable capabilities of players using LEGO bricks not just for building structures but also for crafting dynamic and interactive vehicles.

The community witnessed this feat courtesy of a Reddit user named mosqueromg. They shared their incredible creation of a functional helicopter through a walkthrough video, showcasing a meticulously designed helicopter that goes beyond mere aesthetics.

The community reacts to the ingenious helicopter build

Want to know what items might feature in the shop tomorrow? Check out our predictions for tomorrow's Fortnite Item Shop

As the community got wind of this remarkable creation, expressions of astonishment and admiration flooded the comments section, praising u/mosqueromg for pushing the boundaries of what can be achieved in LEGO Fortnite. They acknowledged that a creation like this must have cost a lot of time and effort to be brought to life.

Some comments from the community echoed a sentiment of amazement, with users expressing their disbelief at the level of functionality and detail packed into Mosqueromg's LEGO Fortnite helicopter. Meanwhile, other players, while appreciating the ingenuity, raised concerns about potential limitations or bugs within the game mode that might affect the long-term stability of intricate builds such as Mosqueromg's helicopter.

Nevertheless, the overall response from the community indicated a shared sense of inspiration and excitement. Players were not only impressed by the helicopter itself but also felt inspired to push the boundaries and new possibilities of creativity within the game mode. Some notable reactions from the community are listed below:

Comment byu/mosqueromg from discussion inLEGOfortnite Expand Post

Comment byu/mosqueromg from discussion inLEGOfortnite Expand Post

Comment byu/mosqueromg from discussion inLEGOfortnite Expand Post

Comment byu/mosqueromg from discussion inLEGOfortnite Expand Post

Mosqueromg's creation serves as a reminder of the limitless potential that LEGO Fortnite offers to those with an imaginative spirit and a penchant for pushing the virtual boundaries of construction.

How to build a helicopter in LEGO Fortnite

The walkthrough not only showcased the LEGO Fortnite helicopter's external appearance but also delved into its inner workings. The player ingeniously incorporated a propeller using boosters on the propeller blades, which could be activated using switches, allowing the propeller to spin.

On top of that, Mosqueromg also utilized balloons mixed with another set of boosters at the bottom of the helicopter to gain altitude. The balloons were placed on top and inside the structure itself, too, allowing the heavy structure to gain height.

While the helicopter is a makeshift one and does not have a functioning cockpit, it is still an impressive creation, given the tools available in the game. With a player previously building a car, what players will think of next remains to be seen.

The Battle Bus is heading into Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 soon! Check out the final Fortnite item shop today!