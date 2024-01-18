LEGO Fortnite player builds skyscraper, community left in awe

A new Reddit post by u/Awkward_Pace_4440 treated the LEGO Fortnite community to a spectacular creation in that game mode. This player has built an impressive skyscraper that, by design, is reminiscent of the iconic Empire State Building.

LEGO Fortnite has provided gamers with an expansive canvas for them to use their creativity on. Since its introduction in Chapter 5 Season 1, the game mode has seen some iconic structures built by skilled players, and u/Awkward_Pace_4440's newest creation just adds to its growing library.

The LEGO Fortnite community reacts to u/Awkward_Pace_4440's latest LEGO creation

The skyscraper, standing tall, captures the essence of architectural marvels like the Empire State Building. It is clear that u/Awkward_Pace_4440 dedicated a lot of time and attention to bringing a touch of grandeur to their creation.

The scale of this structure is absolutely massive, and it truly lives up to the name of a skyscraper. The building has multiple layers to its design, and everything from its shape to the projected lighting has been added in with immense precision and care.

As the Reddit post made rounds within the community, reactions poured in swiftly. Some appreciated the work u/Awkward_Pace_444 had put into the structure, while others made some jokes.

Several individuals also expressed their awe at the structure. They wondered how u/Awkward_Pace_4440 was able to construct such a massive building without encountering issues with their LEGO Fortnite world's complexity restrictions.

Some of the most notable reactions from the community are listed below:

With its expansive open world and tons of different biomes filled with various materials, the LEGO game mode has proven again and again how it can be a massive platform for players to experiment and explore.

By utilizing the in-game tools it offers, fans have been creating highly intricate and detailed structures, ranging from the iconic Death Star from Star Wars to a fully functional helicopter.

As the community continues to bring imaginative creations to the game mode, u/Awkward_Pace_4440's skyscraper, while having a simpler design than others, still stands as an impressive feat of engineering and dedication in the title.

With leaks suggesting that the LEGO Fortnite mode is still in its infancy and will be receiving a lot more content in upcoming updates, it will be interesting to see what structure fans think of next to bring to life in-game.

