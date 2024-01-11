LEGO Fortnite player creates the Star Wars Death Star

LEGO Fortnite has provided an expansive canvas where creativity knows no bounds, and one player has taken on the ambitious task of recreating the iconic Death Star from the beloved Star Wars franchise. Redditor u/cxt_bro recently shared images of their impressive LEGO build, showcasing not only the build's scale and details but also the community's flourishing imagination.

While the structure is not a one-to-one replica, u/cxt_bro's LEGO remake captures the essence of the Empire's greatest weapon. The structure represents their skill and dedication in transforming the game's materials into a faithful and recognizable representation of the Star Wars universe.

u/cxt_bro presents a faithful recreation of the Star Wars Death Star in LEGO Fortnite

What sets the LEGO Death Star recreation apart is not just its external accuracy but also the structure's ingenious design. To add a layer of Fortnite flair and authenticity to the colossal structure, u/cxt_bro ingeniously used balloons in the structure, allowing it to be suspended mid-air. This clever use maintains the illusion of the Death Star floating effortlessly.

The attention to detail in u/cxt_bro's remake of the iconic Star Wars structure goes beyond its external facade, as it was confirmed by the creator that there is also an interior area to the Death Star. While the interior is not fully replicated, it offers a unique perspective on the structure, inviting players to explore the chambers of this massive space station.

The community reacts to u/cxt_bro's LEGO Fortnite Star Wars Death Star

With the images of the LEGO Death Star making their rounds within the community, players couldn't help but express their appreciation and admiration for u/cxt_bro's ambitious project. Many players praised the dedication and the attention to detail it took to bring the Death Star to life in the virtual environment.

While some players appreciated the structure, some community members couldn't resist poking fun at its elliptical shape, humorously highlighting the challenges of capturing a perfect sphere with the LEGO Fortnite materials. Some of the most notable comments from the community are listed below:

u/cxt_bro's Death Star recreation is a testament to the community's boundless creativity. Whether it's a humble RV from Breaking Bad or one of the most iconic space stations in sci-fi history, the game mode's canvas is open for players' artistic expression.

