LEGO Fortnite leaks suggest a new bow in development

According to the latest LEGO Fortnite leaks provided by leaker FN_Assist, a potential new weapon in the form of a bow is being developed. The bow is currently codenamed BaseBow, and with the LEGO game mode still relatively new and featuring a limited arsenal of ranged weapons, it could be a welcome addition.

With Epic Games going on winter break for the year and not returning until mid-January 2024, the bow, still in its early stages, will probably not be ready for the next update.

While other details are currently sparse, this article will explore what the leaks have unveiled so far and how the BaseBow could function if and when it comes to the game.

LEGO Fortnite leaks suggest that a new bow may be coming to the game soon

The leaked information provided by FN_Assist suggests the existence of a new weapon in the game files referred to as the BaseBow. From its codename, we can deduce that this weapon will be distinct from the already existing Recurve Crossbows, allowing players to experience a new dimension of ranged combat in LEGO Fortnite.

While the leak currently suggests that the weapon is tagged as a test or possibly even scrapped content, it should generate considerable excitement among players.

Although specific details about the BaseBow remain scarce, the leaks from FN_Assist suggest that it might allow players to charge up their attacks when using it, offering players a new level of strategic engagement in battles with more powerful shots.

With the recent leaks from FN_Assist showcasing multiple ranged weapons in the works, it is clear whether LEGO Fortnite is aiming to vastly expand its arsenal with future updates. While the game mode primarily focuses on survival and the environment, it will be interesting to see how the combat evolves with forthcoming updates.

When could the bow be added to LEGO Fortnite?

While the latest leaks showcase the bow is in the files for the game mode, it remains unclear whether it will actually be added since the weapon is currently tagged as a test or a scrapped idea. Additionally, there have been no announcements from Epic Games about the potential addition of this weapon to the game.

If it does end up coming to the game, it could potentially be craftable like most other items. Since the model seems to use a wooden bow, it is likely that the weapon will require resources like Wood and Silk Thread to craft. However, this remains speculation until Epic Games provides official information.

