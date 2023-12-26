LEGO Fortnite leaks suggest Stud Gun is in development

In LEGO Fortnite's new yet evolving world, leaks have become a valuable source of information for players. New leaks from data miner FN_Assist suggest that an upcoming weapon called the Stud Gun may be in the works. Its model and design are reportedly still under development and haven't been fully data mined. This means the weapon is not expected to be added to the game mode anytime soon.

With Epic Games going on break until mid-January 2024 and the weapon still in early development stages, the Stud Gun will probably not be ready in time for the upcoming update. According to the leaks, the weapon will act as a fully automatic assault rifle for different combat scenarios.

More about fully automatic Stud Gun reportedly in development for LEGO Fortnite

Per the information provided by FN_Assist, the upcoming Stud Gun should prove to be a powerful addition to LEGO Fortnite's arsenal of weapons.

While the game already has multiple different melee weapons that players can use for combat, there are not many ranged options to choose from. The Stud Gun could be the first of many new ranged weapons.

Additionally, the Stud Gun is said to use its own specific type of ammo if the weapon's ammo is not infinite, providing players with another resource to keep a keen eye on during their adventures.

Given how most enemy encounters in the game boil down to melee combat using swords, pickaxes, and, at best, the Recurve Crossbow for some ranged capabilities, the Stud Gun would be a welcome addition to any player's arsenal.

When could the Stud Gun be added to LEGO Fortnite?

While the latest LEGO Fortnite data provided by FN_Assist claims that the Stud Gun is in development for future use in-game, there is no concrete idea of when the weapon will be added to the game. With its model still being scuffed and in development, it could be a good while before players can get their hands on this automatic rifle.

With not many details available regarding the Stud Gun, it is difficult to pinpoint how players will be able to craft or acquire this weapon when it does come to the game.

Much like the previously reported Gravity Gun, the Stud Gun probably does not use any resources currently in the title for its crafting process. This could potentially mean that the weapon will be introduced alongside new resources, which will serve as the base for its crafting process.

