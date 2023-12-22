LEGO Fortnite leaks suggest Gravity Gun in development

As per the latest LEGO Fortnite leaks, there seems to be a new weapon currently being developed. It is called the Gravity Gun. The leaker/data-miner in question, FN_Assist, chanced upon the information a few hours ago. With the LEGO mode still in its infancy, this weapon will not be added anytime soon, and with good reason. The model's textures are scuffed, which indicate that it is still early in development.

As such, it may not be ready in time for the next update, which Epic Games has planned for mid-January 2024. Nevertheless, it is indeed in development. Players will be able to "Grab things and throw them at other things" - as per the official description. There will be three variants as well - Rare, Epic, and Legendary.

LEGO Fortnite leaks suggest Gravity Gun could be coming soon

As per the information in the files, the upcoming Gravity Gun should allow players to lift objects and move them about. It may also allow them to use the object as a projectile. Given that certain objects weigh more than others in-game, they would make for devastating projectile-based weapons.

Taking into account the Gravity Gun's description provided by LEGO Fortnite leaks, it could function similarly to the Grab-itron, a Kymera weapon that was introduced to the loot pool in Chapter 2 Season 7.

Players could use it to lift objects and shoot them like a projectile. Depending on the size/mass of the object, they were able to smash through entire houses. The projectile would destroy everything in its path.

As such, given how buildings break in LEGO Fortnite, the Gravity Gun would be amazing for clearing enemy outposts. Players could launch Dynamite and destroy them from afar. It could also potentially be used to move Boulders around the map. Since gravity pushes them downhill, a Gravity Gun could be used to push it uphill.

It just might be possible that they would be able to use multiple Gravity Guns to increase the force with which the projectile is launched. This would, in theory, increase the distance it travels and multiply its impact on the target.

When could the Gravity Gun be added to LEGO Fortnite?

While the latest LEGO Fortnite leaks do showcase that the Gravity Gun is in development and usable to an extent in-game, there is no timeline in place. With the model still being officially worked on, it could be a few months before it gets added to the loot pool.

As it stands, given that the Gravity Gun would likely use material similar to Hop Rocks found in the Battle Royale mode, this too has to be developed. There is nothing in the LEGO mode that could or would give the Gravity Gun its power.

That said, more LEGO Fortnite leaks will have to come to light to establish how the weapon would be created to start with. As such, Epic Games could be working on new resources as well. When those are added to the game, the Gravity Gun will likely be introduced alongside them.

